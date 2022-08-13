Read full article on original website
Related
National Qualifier and Big 12 Champion Transferring to Iowa
Brody Teske, a four-time state champion out of Fort Dodge High School, is now moving on to his third college wrestling program. As he announced on his Instagram, one of the greatest wrestlers in Iowa high school history is transferring to the University of Iowa. As a prep, Teske compiled...
Sioux City Journal
Injuries help Liddle gain 'deeper appreciation' for football
IOWA CITY — After a standout high school career, which included starting on the defensive line as a freshman at Bettendorf High School, the first year of Griffin Liddle’s time in the University of Iowa football program didn’t go entirely as planned. An assortment of injuries kept...
Hawkeye Football and Wrestling Recruit Wins World Championship
Ben Kueter is a young man of many talents. The Iowa City prep is a three-time state champion wrestler committed to wrestle and play football for his hometown Iowa Hawkeyes. And now, he's a 2022 U20 FreestyleWorld Champion at 97 kilograms (about 214 pounds), and he did it in dominant fashion.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WQAD
Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
KCRG.com
One injured in Marion crash
KCRG's Jackie Kennon participated in the 40th annual Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Wiilie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
Iowa Administrators Scramble To Fill Teaching Jobs As Start Of School Looms
(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa’s teacher shortage appears to be worsening and one expert says many schools across the state have multiple openings just weeks — or days — before the school year is set to begin. Mark McDermott, associate dean at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, says they routinely get calls from dozens of Iowa’s 300-plus school administrators as fall approaches, checking to see if there are any recent graduates available to fill teaching jobs. While hesitating to say most schools in the state are short on teachers, McDermott says many districts are seeking help in virtually every type of course and grade level. He also says part of the shortage may still stem from the so-called “Great Resignation” that came about during the pandemic, as many workers retired early or simply left their positions and industries to seek something new.
Sioux City Journal
Democratic secretary of state hopeful Joel Miller: 'Make voting easy again'
Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said he’s running for secretary of state to “make voting easy again” at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. Miller said advocating for laws that make in-person and absentee voting easier would be his prime focus as secretary of state, the top elections official in the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Sioux City Journal
Ransom paid after cyberattack on Cedar Rapids schools likely necessary, expert says
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids school district may never tell the public how much it paid in ransom to a criminal group that this summer attacked it computers — a payment that likely was "absolutely necessary," a local security expert said. In an email last week to...
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
KCCI.com
Machinists at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics save 2 operating rooms from closing
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Several months ago, two operating rooms were at risk of closing. But two of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' own machinists were able to bring those ORs back online, KCRG reports. Tim Weaver and Russ Sauer make up the team of senior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Airshow will be returning in 2023, according to the group’s Facebook post. On June 24 and 25, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport. For updates and when tickets go on sale, check the official Quad...
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
KCRG.com
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
Man pointed pellet gun at Iowa officers before being fatally shot, police said
A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
CROP Hunger Walk to host open houses
The 51st annual Quad-Cities CROP Hunger Walk will be held Oct. 2. To prepare for the event two open houses will be held for participants to pick up the materials needed to enlist and encourage teams of walkers. The open houses will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
KCRG.com
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather permitting, drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. The opening of this ramp is a major accomplishment for the project as it is the last of the old “loop-style” ramps to be closed within the interchange. It is the second major flyover ramp to open at the interchange.
Woman found dead in Muscatine County identified; Husband found dead in Florida
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A victim of a murder has been identified as the wife of the suspect after Florida police gave a tip to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Aug. 15. Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a call from Florida's North Palm Beach...
Sioux City Journal
Frank Fritz 'getting better every single day' after stroke
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke. Fritz, 58, of Davenport, conveyed a message this week through a confirmed longtime friend. The friend asked that her name be withheld, saying she does not wish to be contacted by members of the public. "He...
Comments / 0