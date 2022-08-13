ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Winery coming to north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Groundbreaking set for shell building near Fort Wayne airport

Officials in Fort Wayne will Tuesday break ground on a $5.4 million shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says the 52,000-square-foot facility will help boost business growth seen in the city’s airport district over the past few years. The shell building will be expandable...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Residents Concerned About Parker Street Proposal Told There’s No Plan

There’s no final plan or design for a U.S. 30 freeway through Kosciusko County, but about a dozen Warsaw residents from the neighborhoods around Menards approached the Common Council Monday night concerned about a Parker Street proposal. A flyer handed out to the Council says the U.S. 30 Coalition...
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Food Truck Wednesdays help break down barriers

Food Truck Wednesdays have become a staple of summer at Gigi’s Playhouse on North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. In an effort to expand Gigi’s career training program, Gigi’s Genesis Health Bar Ambassadors work side-by-side with food truck owners serving the public delicious food while learning invaluable career and social skills. Executive Director of Gigi’s […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Groundbreaking held on shell building near FWA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officials gathered Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony on a 52,000-square-foot facility just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says HardHell Investments will start construction soon on the $5.4 million shell building--designed to help businesses quickly begin operations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police find 14 pounds of weed in man’s closet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday with dealing drugs after police found 14 pounds of marijuana in bags in his closet, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Around 2 p.m. on July 21, Fort Wayne Police served a search warrant at the home...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
GRABILL, IN
WANE-TV

Meeting Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The newest title holders for Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Oustanding Teen 2023 stopped by the WANE 15 studios. Check out the interview above to learn more about Cydney Bridges and Amarra Nester’s social impact initiatives and what they’re looking forward to about holding the titles.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
FORT WAYNE, IN

