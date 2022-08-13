Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
Inside Indiana Business
Groundbreaking set for shell building near Fort Wayne airport
Officials in Fort Wayne will Tuesday break ground on a $5.4 million shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says the 52,000-square-foot facility will help boost business growth seen in the city’s airport district over the past few years. The shell building will be expandable...
Times-Union Newspaper
Residents Concerned About Parker Street Proposal Told There’s No Plan
There’s no final plan or design for a U.S. 30 freeway through Kosciusko County, but about a dozen Warsaw residents from the neighborhoods around Menards approached the Common Council Monday night concerned about a Parker Street proposal. A flyer handed out to the Council says the U.S. 30 Coalition...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
Inside Indiana Business
$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
Food Truck Wednesdays help break down barriers
Food Truck Wednesdays have become a staple of summer at Gigi’s Playhouse on North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. In an effort to expand Gigi’s career training program, Gigi’s Genesis Health Bar Ambassadors work side-by-side with food truck owners serving the public delicious food while learning invaluable career and social skills. Executive Director of Gigi’s […]
WANE-TV
2 bars and ‘bottle store’ planned for old Columbia Street West location on The Landing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While The Landing is known for its historic characteristics, it keeps getting bigger and better. A “bottle store” and two bars are set to join The Landing’s lineup in the old Columbia Street West spot. According to a new website, nbdotl.com,...
WANE-TV
Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Groundbreaking held on shell building near FWA
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officials gathered Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony on a 52,000-square-foot facility just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says HardHell Investments will start construction soon on the $5.4 million shell building--designed to help businesses quickly begin operations...
BACK TO SCHOOL: the teacher shortage on the local level
As part of our 15 Days of Back to School coverage, WANE 15 checked in with the four big districts in our area - Fort Wayne Community Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County
wfft.com
Preventable disease cases rise in Fort Wayne pets as fewer owners vaccinate their animals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “She’s very affectionate, she loves to play and I just think she’s just wonderful.” Jordan Owens said while holding his brother’s cat Louisa. Owens brought Louisa to Humane Fort Wayne to get her shots Monday. “These animals, they’re our lifelong...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police find 14 pounds of weed in man’s closet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday with dealing drugs after police found 14 pounds of marijuana in bags in his closet, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Around 2 p.m. on July 21, Fort Wayne Police served a search warrant at the home...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
WANE-TV
Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
WANE-TV
Meeting Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The newest title holders for Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Oustanding Teen 2023 stopped by the WANE 15 studios. Check out the interview above to learn more about Cydney Bridges and Amarra Nester’s social impact initiatives and what they’re looking forward to about holding the titles.
wfft.com
Bikers Against Predators says they've exposed 135 potential child predators since February of 2021
NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WFFT) -- The nonprofit Bikers Against Predators says they have exposed 135 people since they began in February of 2021. The group started after one of their own children became the target of a predator online. “I had a incident with my own daughter with a predator...
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
