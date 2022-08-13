Read full article on original website
Brown Sugar
4d ago
My deepest condolences to her and her family. Thoughts and prayers for you all. God bless and be with you. RIP 🙏💔
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
AZFamily
Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents say the man who allegedly strangled a woman to death had stolen an SUV the week before the deadly incident. Joshua Bagley, 41, was arrested back in May after someone called Phoenix police about a person on a city bus who was not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. These new documents state that Bagley had been stopped the week before while driving a stolen purple Cadillac SUV that someone had taken from a car hauler.
AZFamily
Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
AZFamily
App alerts woman her husband was in motorcycle crash in Apache Junction
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Teen Boy Dead, 5 Injured in Rollover Accident on Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 15, 2022) – Thursday night, a 13-year-old boy was killed and multiple were hurt in a rollover accident on Interstate 17. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., near Union Hills Drive on August 11th. According to police, the driver of a dark-colored SUV lost...
AZFamily
Shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead in Guadalupe; search is on for the gunman
Make-A-Wish surprises a child diagnosed with leukemia with a new backyard. Higley High School student uses her passion for graphic design towards Something Good. Lili Valencia is being recognized in a national program utilizing her skills in graphic design. On Your Side talks how to avoid loan scams in latest...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Neighbor steps in as man stomps 63-year-old to death after running him over, AZ cops say
First, Emmanuel Reynoso Avila heard someone honking their horn outside his home in Mesa, Arizona. Next came the sound of squealing tires. When he looked out his window, the 20-year-old saw his neighbor “fly through the air” after being rammed by a speeding vehicle, Avila told KNXV. The...
AZFamily
Pregnant woman killed, 6 hurt after head-on crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pregnant woman has died and six other people injured following a head-on crash in Glendale on Sunday evening. Just after 6:30 p.m., near 67th and Northern avenues, the driver of a pickup truck was trying to make a left when it crashed into a sedan. Five people were inside the sedan, including 34-year-old Bridgette Lee Armijo, a man, and three kids. Paramedics rushed Armijo to the hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from their injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
El Mirage police defend officers involved in melee during elementary school lockdown
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are defending their officers’ actions following a lockdown and melee in front of Thompson Ranch Elementary School last Friday morning. Arizona’s Family spoke with one of the family members who police say will be charged in connection with the incident. Darlene Gonzales said she didn’t push past officers or use violence of any kind. However, El Mirage police said the body camera video will show otherwise.
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
AZFamily
Three family members arrested during school lockdown in El Mirage
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Phoenix serial killers and serial shooting investigations
Police are continuing their search for the person responsible for a series of deadly shootings, but this is not the first time Valley residents have had to be on high alert.
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
AZFamily
New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
KTAR.com
Police arrest man after fatal stabbing over lighter in Mesa
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriffs arrested a man in Mesa Sunday after he fatally stabbed another man 50 to 70 times in an altercation on Friday, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the intersection of University Dr. and Extension Rd in Mesa around 1:40 a.m.
AZFamily
El Mirage police release body cam video of scuffle during lockdown
El Mirage police release body cam of fight between crowd and officers during lockdown. The body cam shows chaos among a crowd and officers and ended with three people in custody. Farmers in Pinal County hit hard by Colorado River water cuts. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With these water...
AZFamily
El Mirage police release body cam of fight between crowd and officers during lockdown
El Mirage police release body cam video of scuffle during lockdown. El Mirage police have released 911 calls and body cam video of the elementary school lockdown after reports of an armed man trying to get on campus last week. Farmers in Pinal County hit hard by Colorado River water...
AZFamily
Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in East Valley by phone app
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An app alerted a woman that her husband was involved in a motorcycle crash near Mesa over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near 75th Place and University Drive. Tim Caine dropped his son off at football practice and was five minutes from home when the crash happened.
AZFamily
EB US 60 closed in east Mesa after crash leaves 2 people dead
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened near Sossaman Road and involved two vehicles. Two people were thrown out of their vehicle. They were pronounced dead a short time later. Details about what led up to the crash or what factors could have played a role haven’t been released. The victims’ identities have also not yet been released.
Comments / 14