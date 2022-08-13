Read full article on original website
Anon Ymous
4d ago
I get it from both sides. Police can't have parents running around inside while they are actively trying to find the person, but if it was my kid in there I'd have done the same as them. They better not file any charges against the parents though especially after what happened at Uvalde.
Yookoo Mangkr
4d ago
yes arrest the ones trying to save their kids lives? great job Officers. they wonder why.
