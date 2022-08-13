ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, AZ

Comments / 4

Anon Ymous
4d ago

I get it from both sides. Police can't have parents running around inside while they are actively trying to find the person, but if it was my kid in there I'd have done the same as them. They better not file any charges against the parents though especially after what happened at Uvalde.

Yookoo Mangkr
4d ago

yes arrest the ones trying to save their kids lives? great job Officers. they wonder why.

AZFamily

El Mirage police defend officers involved in melee during elementary school lockdown

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are defending their officers’ actions following a lockdown and melee in front of Thompson Ranch Elementary School last Friday morning. Arizona’s Family spoke with one of the family members who police say will be charged in connection with the incident. Darlene Gonzales said she didn’t push past officers or use violence of any kind. However, El Mirage police said the body camera video will show otherwise.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

El Mirage police release body cam video of scuffle during lockdown

El Mirage police release body cam of fight between crowd and officers during lockdown. The body cam shows chaos among a crowd and officers and ended with three people in custody. Farmers in Pinal County hit hard by Colorado River water cuts. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. With these water...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Parent describes chaotic scene during El Mirage elementary school lockdown

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officers...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Three family members arrested during school lockdown in El Mirage

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

3 people arrested for fighting with officers during a school lockdown in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people are in custody after a confrontation with officers as an El Mirage elementary school was on lockdown for reports of an armed man trying to get inside the building. Investigators say they were identified as 22-year-old Vincent Raul Castaneda, 22-year-old Jonathan Vincent Davis and 48-year-old Darlene Gonzales.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
