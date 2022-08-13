Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Much Future Charged Her For ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Megan Thee Stallion had to cough up a hefty amount of money to secure a verse from Future on her new album Traumazine. During a recent visit to Power 106 Los Angeles, the Houston Hottie spoke about her and Future’s collaborative single “Pressurelicious” and shed light on the $250,000 bag she needed to get it done.
50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Appear To Have Officially Squashed Their Beef
50 Cent and famed boxer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have squashed their longtime beef. On Sunday (August 14), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of Mayweather with the “Confirmed Tycoon” stamp in the upper left corner. He wrote in the caption, “Yeah Champ said...
Lauren London Speaks At Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Nip Would Have Been Honored By This Moment'
Lauren London spoke about her late husband Nipsey Hussle on Monday (August 15) while he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday (August 10) that a ceremony celebrating the late Crenshaw rapper would take place on what would have been his 37th birthday, and London took to the stand amongst a packed crowd to speak on her “visionary” life partner.
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
Kendrick Lamar Pens Message To 9-Year-Old Fan At Detroit Show: ‘You Are Special’
Detroit, MI – Kendrick Lamar has written a message to a nine-year-old fan who attended his first concert in Detroit for The Big Steppers Tour. K. Dot first noticed the kid during his performance of “Count Me Out” at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14). The Compton rapper took some time out to send him some words of inspiration in front of the entire arena.
Is 50 Cent Rubbing Greece Link-Up With Gillie Da Kid In Rick Ross' Face?
Greece – 50 Cent shared an Instagram video of himself in Greece partying with Gillie Da Kid on Sunday (August 14), which shows the two singing along to Mary J. Blige’s 1994 single “I’m Going Down.”. The caption read: “Man we had so much fun last...
Kevin Gates Addresses Those Who ‘Brag’ About Killing People: ‘Taking A Life Is Very Sacred’
Kevin Gates has spoken out about those who brag about killing, while addressing the permanence of the act. During a recent interview with the Off The Record podcast, he condemned those using murders as some kind of flex after Akademiks brought up the topic of trauma. “Taking a life is...
Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Line Displayed In Trash Bags At Artist's Request
New York, NY – Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap line came to stores for the first time in July when the garments filled New York City’s Times Square store. One thing customers immediately noticed was that the clothes were displayed in large eco-friendly bags rather than distributed and organized on hangers. According to Twitter user Owen Lang, a sales rep at Gap relayed that the puzzling clothing display decision was made at Kanye’s request.
Brent Faiyaz Responds To Joe Budden Claiming He's Not Independent
Brent Faiyaz has laid a blueprint for independent artists to crack rap’s mainstream. While his ascension has garnered a ton of praise from the industry, some like Joe Budden are questioning if he’s actually fully independent when it comes to his label situation. Faiyaz joined the Million Dollaz...
Ludacris & Queen Latifah Star In ‘End Of The Road’ Movie: Watch The Trailer
Ludacris and Queen Latifah have dropped a trailer from their forthcoming Netflix film End Of The Road. In the film, Latifah and Luda will team up as the brother-sister duo of Brenda and Reggie to save the former’s two children from a ruthless killer in the isolated desert of New Mexico. Judging by the trailer, the upcoming thriller, directed by Millicent Shelton, will be full of explosions, car chases and high adrenaline violence, as it follows the two siblings on a road trip from hell.
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
Meek Mill Has A Bone To Pick With Instagram: 'Who We Pay To Turn Our Social Medias Back Up?'
Meek Mill is having issues with his Instagram. The Philly rhymer has had enough of feeling as if he’s shadowbanned by IG and he voiced his frustrations with the social media app on Monday (August 15). “Who do we pay to turn our social medias back up because they...
Onyx MC Fredro Starr & Termanology Debut 'Shut Em Down Again' From Upcoming 'Determination' Album
Exclusive – Onyx MC Fredro Starr and Termanology have teamed up for the new single “Shut Em Down Again” from Term’s forthcoming album, Determination. Produced by Starr himself, the single — debuted right here on HipHopDX Sunday (August 14) — finds the two rappers swapping meticulous bars over the surly beat.
Irv Gotti Revisits JAY-Z's Answer To ‘What’s The Smartest Thing You’ve Ever Done?’
Exclusive – Irv Gotti has been busy promoting his BET docu-series The Murder Inc. Story and reflecting on some hard-won lessons he’s learned during the course of his career. In a recent Zoom discussion with HipHopDX, the Murder Inc. co-founder and CEO was talking about his rebirth after the crippling 2003 FBI raid at the label’s Manhattan office when he revisited a 2010 Forbes interview with JAY-Z.
Cam’ron Shares Rare Footage Of Him Dropping Bars In 1995 Cypher
Cam’ron has shared some rare footage of him rapping in a cypher back in 1995, showcasing his talents before becoming a Harlem legend — see it below. On Saturday (August 13), Killa took to Instagram to re-share the recently resurfaced footage of his younger self freestyling inside of a New York home.
Hit-Boy Reveals Beyoncé's 'Thique' Was Originally Made In 2014
Beyoncé’s Renaissance album has already garnered widespread acclaim and predictions for Album of the Year at the upcoming Grammy Awards next February. One of the album’s beloved singles, “Thique,” wasn’t crafted in the last two years like many of the album’s songs. According to producer Hit-Boy, it instead came together at the same time as another Beyoncé collaboration, which turned into a massive hit.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Make First Public Appearance Together Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Malibu, CA – Will Smith and his wife of over 20 years, Jada Pinkett, were spotted in public together for the first time since the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap in March. On Saturday (August 13), TMZ published video and photos of the couple leaving the popular Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu. Both appeared to be smiling and in good spirit, with Pinkett letting the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star lead the way. When someone shouted Smith’s name off-camera, he threw up the peace sign and continued walking to their car.
Fabolous Has Dave East & Meek Mill Join Him For NYC Takeover In Music Video Shoot
Fabolous was spotted in New York City filming a new music video with Dave East and Meek Mill on Monday (August 15). Footage of the NYC meet-up surfaced online, showing the three rappers on top of a parking garage looking out into the Big Apple skyline as they performed their verses on an unreleased song. Other footage shows Fab, East and Meek hanging out in the middle of Times Square as fans pulled up to get a look at the rap trio.
SZA To Make Movie Debut In Upcoming Eddie Huang Film Alongside ‘Euphoria’ Star
SZA is set to make her feature film debut alongside Eddie Huang and Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, according to Deadline. Titled Tuna Melt, the movie is described as an off-beat dramedy likened to “an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity.” SZA will play the love interest of Huang, a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life in the aftermath of a break-up, soon after carrying out a job. Cherry, who made her acting debut as Faye in Euphoria, will star alongside them in an unknown role.
