Ludacris and Queen Latifah have dropped a trailer from their forthcoming Netflix film End Of The Road. In the film, Latifah and Luda will team up as the brother-sister duo of Brenda and Reggie to save the former’s two children from a ruthless killer in the isolated desert of New Mexico. Judging by the trailer, the upcoming thriller, directed by Millicent Shelton, will be full of explosions, car chases and high adrenaline violence, as it follows the two siblings on a road trip from hell.

