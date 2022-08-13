BOSTON (WHDH) - Road crews have been preparing priority bus lanes in the Boston area ahead of the upcoming Orange Line service shutdown this week. Workers could be seen painting fresh bus lane markings near Copley Square as the city prepares for some 200 shuttle buses to replace the rail service for 30 days, starting on Friday. Many of the markings are for “Bus Priority Lanes,” as they are called by the Boston Transportation Department, with a number of them being sprayed in already busy areas.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO