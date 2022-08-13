ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

whdh.com

Orange Line Shutdown: Residents forced to adapt to new normal starting Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Come Friday, a city that already deals with regular amounts of congested traffic will be worse than usual. While the MBTA has put a replacement bus schedule into place during the month-long shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, transportation officials are still expecting traffic to be impacted. So much so, they are advising against traveling through downtown Boston.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Traffic experts warn of gridlock from Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic experts warn that the Orange Line shutdown is likely to cause a challenge for many Boston drivers. “I think the first few days of the shutdown are going to be the most unpredictable,” said Andrew Stober, who heads up global partnerships with Waze, a navigation software..
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

‘They’re ignoring them’: Riders express concern how foreign language speakers will be notified of MBTA updates during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Just three days out from a month-long shutdown for the Orange Line, signs warning riders of the disruption of service can be found in every T station. However, in a city where 37 percent of residents speak a language other than English at home, every sign erected thus far has only been available in the one language.
BOSTON, MA
Provincetown, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Provincetown, MA
whdh.com

Bostonians expect tougher commutes, longer travel times as city swaps out trains for buses during Orange Line Shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Come Friday, a city that already deals with regular amounts of congested traffic will be worse than usual. As the city prepares to shut-down the MBTA Orange Line on Friday for a month-long period of maintenance and repair, residents told 7NEWS that they expect roads to be more congested and travel more difficult than usual.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters battle brush fire in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battling a brush fire in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus said the fire appears to be contained. According to fire officials, the fire started Tuesday afternoon and is under investigation. Investigators said the fire appears to be suspicious. SKY7HD flew over the fire capturing footage...
SAUGUS, MA
whdh.com

Day 2 of Boston Common cleanup underway after water main break

BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after thousands of gallons of water streamed through the Boston Common, cleanup crews were still hard at work on Sunday to repair the damage of a water main break. Several areas of the common, as well as the Public Garden, were flooded after the water...
BOSTON, MA
Person
Alex Morse
whdh.com

BREAKING: Search underway for missing swimmers near Edgartown

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Search teams with the U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police and more are searching for two swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. The Coast Guard announced the search early Monday morning, and that it was focused around Edgartown, in the vicinity of “Jaws Bridge.”. According to...
EDGARTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Laying Out Lanes: Bus lanes get new paint job ahead of month-long Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Road crews have been preparing priority bus lanes in the Boston area ahead of the upcoming Orange Line service shutdown this week. Workers could be seen painting fresh bus lane markings near Copley Square as the city prepares for some 200 shuttle buses to replace the rail service for 30 days, starting on Friday. Many of the markings are for “Bus Priority Lanes,” as they are called by the Boston Transportation Department, with a number of them being sprayed in already busy areas.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Ruff Rescue: Nantucket firefighters rescue dog trapped in its own (vacation) home

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A family vacationing on Nantucket thought they lost their dog over the weekend, but soon discovered he had not gone far. According to the Nantucket Current, “Scout,” a male border collie, was in need of rescue Sunday night, after the dog fell through the vacation home’s attic floor before becoming stuck in a wall.
NANTUCKET, MA
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA
News Break
Politics
whdh.com

New Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox sworn in at City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city has a new top cop after police department veteran Michael Cox was sworn in as Boston’s new police commissioner Monday morning. A native of Roxbury and member of the Boston Police Department for some 30 years, Cox was sworn in by Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall Plaza, taking on the role of commissioner after a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
MILTON, MA

