FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Orange Line Shutdown: Residents forced to adapt to new normal starting Friday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Come Friday, a city that already deals with regular amounts of congested traffic will be worse than usual. While the MBTA has put a replacement bus schedule into place during the month-long shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, transportation officials are still expecting traffic to be impacted. So much so, they are advising against traveling through downtown Boston.
WATCH: Video shows a runaway Red Line Train zooming past Braintree Station
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS captures the moment a Red Line train started to move on its’ own at the Braintree Station. The video, captured around 5:30 a.m. on July 25, shows the Red Line train zooming past the train platform before coming to rest 800 feet away from the station.
Traffic experts warn of gridlock from Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic experts warn that the Orange Line shutdown is likely to cause a challenge for many Boston drivers. “I think the first few days of the shutdown are going to be the most unpredictable,” said Andrew Stober, who heads up global partnerships with Waze, a navigation software..
‘They’re ignoring them’: Riders express concern how foreign language speakers will be notified of MBTA updates during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Just three days out from a month-long shutdown for the Orange Line, signs warning riders of the disruption of service can be found in every T station. However, in a city where 37 percent of residents speak a language other than English at home, every sign erected thus far has only been available in the one language.
Bostonians expect tougher commutes, longer travel times as city swaps out trains for buses during Orange Line Shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Come Friday, a city that already deals with regular amounts of congested traffic will be worse than usual. As the city prepares to shut-down the MBTA Orange Line on Friday for a month-long period of maintenance and repair, residents told 7NEWS that they expect roads to be more congested and travel more difficult than usual.
Firefighters battle brush fire in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battling a brush fire in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus said the fire appears to be contained. According to fire officials, the fire started Tuesday afternoon and is under investigation. Investigators said the fire appears to be suspicious. SKY7HD flew over the fire capturing footage...
Coach bus driver warns Orange Line shuttles may have trouble navigating Boston streets
BOSTON (WHDH) - Edwin Robles remarked on his time as a coach bus driver, saying driving a bus that big in Boston was quite the challenge. A challenge that many of the Orange Line shuttles will soon face. “If you have experience, this is good, but if you don’t have...
Day 2 of Boston Common cleanup underway after water main break
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after thousands of gallons of water streamed through the Boston Common, cleanup crews were still hard at work on Sunday to repair the damage of a water main break. Several areas of the common, as well as the Public Garden, were flooded after the water...
BREAKING: Search underway for missing swimmers near Edgartown
EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Search teams with the U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police and more are searching for two swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. The Coast Guard announced the search early Monday morning, and that it was focused around Edgartown, in the vicinity of “Jaws Bridge.”. According to...
Days away from Orange Line shutdown, MBTA and state officials say project will be worthwhile
BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Orange Line’s month-long shutdown looms closer, MBTA and state officials acknowledged the effect the disruption will have on riders and commuters, but professed the long term benefits the renovation of the Orange Line will have on the region. “The loss of a major transit...
Orange Line shutdown likely to affect special needs students and those with disabilities
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is preparing for the month-long Orange Line shutdown attempting to accommodate those with disabilities, while special needs advocates say there needs to be more support, especially for students. “The Orange Line shutting down is complex for everybody, but particular so for people with...
Laying Out Lanes: Bus lanes get new paint job ahead of month-long Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Road crews have been preparing priority bus lanes in the Boston area ahead of the upcoming Orange Line service shutdown this week. Workers could be seen painting fresh bus lane markings near Copley Square as the city prepares for some 200 shuttle buses to replace the rail service for 30 days, starting on Friday. Many of the markings are for “Bus Priority Lanes,” as they are called by the Boston Transportation Department, with a number of them being sprayed in already busy areas.
Ruff Rescue: Nantucket firefighters rescue dog trapped in its own (vacation) home
NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A family vacationing on Nantucket thought they lost their dog over the weekend, but soon discovered he had not gone far. According to the Nantucket Current, “Scout,” a male border collie, was in need of rescue Sunday night, after the dog fell through the vacation home’s attic floor before becoming stuck in a wall.
Heavy construction, cleanup underway after massive water main break in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews and construction equipment were out in force in Boston’s South End Monday after an overnight water main break left part of the South End underwater and caused pavement on Tremont Street to buckle. The 20-inch water main burst at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, spewing...
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BREAKING: Body of missing swimmer found as search continues for remaining victim near Edgartown shore
EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered as search teams continue to look for a second victim near Martha’s Vineyard, according to Massachusetts State Police. According to an MSP spokesperson, crews had been searching for the swimmers since midnight. In a statement, he...
New Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox sworn in at City Hall Plaza
BOSTON (WHDH) - The city has a new top cop after police department veteran Michael Cox was sworn in as Boston’s new police commissioner Monday morning. A native of Roxbury and member of the Boston Police Department for some 30 years, Cox was sworn in by Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall Plaza, taking on the role of commissioner after a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Local man on mission to walk a marathon through each Boston neighborhood
BOSTON (WHDH) - Patrick Maguire is on a mission to walk a marathon through each Boston neighborhood in an effort to learn more about the city he’s lived close to all his life and give back to the community. “So it’s going to be a total of at least...
SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
