Juan Soto emotional upon return to Nationals Park

By Brandy Flores
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Just over a week after he was traded to the San Diego Padres, Juan Soto makes his return to Nationals Park as the Nationals host a three-game series against the Padres.

“A lot of feelings that I have in this stadium,” says Soto, “a lot of memories that I have in the past, so it’s very good to be seeing all see these guys and enjoy the moment.”

Juan Soto tweets heartfelt farewell to Washington Nationals

Soto began his career with the Nationals in 2018 and helped the franchise win its first-ever championship in 2019. Soto has been feeling strong emotions since the day he was traded.

“I cried that whole morning. It was pretty tough to go through it, but at the end of the day, I really understand that this is a business. I just know I really gave my 100%, every time I was in that clubhouse and on that team, so I don’t know how they’re gonna react.”

The official Washington Nationals Twitter account tweeted: “Always love for you, Juan.”

Soto means a lot to the Washington Nationals and their fans, Nationals’ manager Dave Martinez says that a player like Juan Soto is one of a kind.”

“I can sit here and talk about one you know all day long, you guys know what kind of player he is? What kind of young man he is and you know for me personally, you know, I miss him you know just because he was a constant guy in right field for us.

Despite the emotions, Soto assured that just like before, he will be giving it 150% at Nationals Park.

“It’s not gonna be any different. I will try my best to win the game, so don’t think I’m going to be easy on them.”

Soto also felt he never got to really say “good bye” to Nationals fans, so ahead of the game on Friday, Nationals Park played this special message to all the fans in attendance.

