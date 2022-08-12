Rookie CB Martin Emerson provides defensive highlight with pick six

While the night didn’t start the way the Cleveland Browns had hoped against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team took the lead going into halftime thanks to two rookies making big plays. Running back Jerome Ford busted a 41-yard gain, caught a 13-yard pass and scored the Browns first touchdown.

After that, it was time for a defensive rookie to step up and make a play.

With Cleveland down 13-7, Jacksonville looked to extend their lead after a defensive holding call on Lavert Hill kept their drive alive inside the two-minute warning.

On second and five, CB Martin Emerson, the Browns first selection in the 2022 NFL draft, joined the rookie party. Emerson fought the receiver for the ball and pulled it away. He then stiff-armed a would-be tackler, cut past the quarterback trying to make a tackle and outraced the Jaguars to the endzone:

Here, from the team’s official account, we see a different view of the interception and just how physical the rookie was:

After Ford and Emerson’s touchdowns, Cleveland’s rookies led Jacksonville 14-13 at halftime.