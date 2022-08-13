Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Nearby police foot chase caused Virginia Palmer Elementary lock down, controlled release
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Palmer Elementary School has been the focus of safety Monday afternoon after police activity in the area of the school lead to lockdowns and a controlled release of students to their parents. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO),...
mynews4.com
Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
mynews4.com
Apartment fire closes Cannan Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An apartment fire closed Cannan Street on Tuesday morning. The Reno Fire Department received the report of a fire on Aug. 16 just before 7 a.m. Crews quickly knocked down a fire in a vacant apartment. There were no injuries. Officials...
mynews4.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help identifying tool theft suspects
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After exhausting all leads, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects involved in tool thefts in Stateline. A man and woman stole a black backpack full of tools from a maintenance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews4.com
Boil order in effect in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A boil order is in effect in parts of Storey County. Public Works issued a boil water notice in the area of Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station on Aug. 16. This order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.
mynews4.com
House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
mynews4.com
University of Nevada, Reno reopens Argenta Hall after closing in 2019
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) reopens Argenta Hall on Monday afternoon after three years of closure. On July 5, 2019, UNR's Argenta Hall, located southwest of campus in North Virginia St., closed its doors after an explosion incident involving the building's boiler which required construction and building updates.
mynews4.com
Over 100 detectives working Kiely Rodni disappearance seek public's help
Six law enforcement agencies, including FBI and Truckee Police, are entering their 11th day of search efforts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. In a statement Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) released the statistics of search efforts for the teen who disappeared on August 6. MORE: A Timeline of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews4.com
Car crash causes traffic delays on I-80 west at north McCarran
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Drivers saw traffic delays on westbound I-80 at north McCarran Blvd. after multiple cars crashed Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision around 2:35 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information comes in.
mynews4.com
Reno man convicted of sending stalking and harassing tweets to NV lawmakers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was just found guilty of all four charges he was facing for tweeting threatening, harassing and racist tweets at lawmakers, legislative staff and the Nevada Attorney General. Matthew Carter was on trial last week for sending the tweets...
mynews4.com
Reno man arrested for drug trafficking fentanyl
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was arrested for drug trafficking and weapons charges. In August, Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) detectives had information that 26-year-old Reno resident Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of firearms. Detectives...
Comments / 0