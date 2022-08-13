ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Apartment fire closes Cannan Street in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An apartment fire closed Cannan Street on Tuesday morning. The Reno Fire Department received the report of a fire on Aug. 16 just before 7 a.m. Crews quickly knocked down a fire in a vacant apartment. There were no injuries. Officials...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Boil order in effect in Storey County

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A boil order is in effect in parts of Storey County. Public Works issued a boil water notice in the area of Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station on Aug. 16. This order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

University of Nevada, Reno reopens Argenta Hall after closing in 2019

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) reopens Argenta Hall on Monday afternoon after three years of closure. On July 5, 2019, UNR's Argenta Hall, located southwest of campus in North Virginia St., closed its doors after an explosion incident involving the building's boiler which required construction and building updates.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Over 100 detectives working Kiely Rodni disappearance seek public's help

Six law enforcement agencies, including FBI and Truckee Police, are entering their 11th day of search efforts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. In a statement Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) released the statistics of search efforts for the teen who disappeared on August 6. MORE: A Timeline of...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Car crash causes traffic delays on I-80 west at north McCarran

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Drivers saw traffic delays on westbound I-80 at north McCarran Blvd. after multiple cars crashed Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision around 2:35 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information comes in.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man arrested for drug trafficking fentanyl

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was arrested for drug trafficking and weapons charges. In August, Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) detectives had information that 26-year-old Reno resident Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of firearms. Detectives...
RENO, NV

