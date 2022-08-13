STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A boil order is in effect in parts of Storey County. Public Works issued a boil water notice in the area of Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station on Aug. 16. This order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.

