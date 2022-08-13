Read full article on original website
Vehicle crashes, goes over embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a vehicle went over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, but it didn’t end up in the water. Police and EMS were at the scene of the crash that occurred about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Kanawha Boulevard E.
W.Va. State Police ask for help in identifying suspect in Wayne County B&Es
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police area asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they believe was involved in two breaking and enterings in Wayne County. State Police said the incidents occurred during the past week in Kenova. A green Yamaha golf...
Fayette man accused of leaving two kids in car while he gambled
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies said a man faces charges after he allegedly used a gambling machine at a business while leaving his two kids, ages 4 and 6, inside a vehicle unattended in a vehicle for hours. Joshua D. Cline, 29, of Glen Jean is...
Police: Man hospitalized after being beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a man was hospitalized after an altercation turned violent Sunday afternoon in Kanawha County. A victim was transported by ambulance to receive medical attention after being beaten with a baseball bat in the West Side area of St. Albans, emergency service workers said. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
FBI trains Cabell County educators to deal with an active shooter
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County educators are being trained in what to do if an active shooter somehow got inside a school. The FBI organized the training, making it as close to the real thing as possible. West Virginia law mandates that county school systems have active shooter training during the school year.
Jefferson Road reopens after gas leak
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jefferson Road in South Charleston was shut down Tuesday afternoon for several hours due to a gas leak. Dispatchers reported about 4:35 p.m. that the road would be closed between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek due to a natural gas leak. The leak happened...
Work to begin to help alleviate flooding at longtime flooding trouble spot in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some work is planned on Arlington Boulevard, long a trouble flooding spot in Huntington, that officials hope will alleviate some of the flooding issues. Arlington Boulevard between Larkspur Drive and U.S. 60 will be closed intermittently between now and Aug. 23, so that the West...
Campbells Creek Drive temporarily closes after mudslide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:11 a.m. 8/16/22. Metro 911 said the 800 block of Campbells Creek Drive has reopened. The road had been blocked Monday evening after a large mudslide. ORIGINAL STORY. The 800 block of Campbel's Creek Drive was shut down after a large mudslide covered...
'This is the worst I've ever seen,' Eastern Kanawha County resident says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even after the unusually heavy rain, more than 6 inches in spots, ended, runoff continued to cut a destructive path in Eastern Kanawha County along Hughes Creek and other small streams that feed into the Kanawha River. Homes flooded, roadway surfaces were peeled, and bridges...
State of emergency declared in Kanawha, Fayette after areas hammered by flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after excessive rainfall led to massive flooding that walloped the region. In Kanawha County, more than 100 or more houses received flood damage in Campbells Creek and at least two...
Multi-state online fraud scheme exposed in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal jury has ruled in a case involving a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Local business and neighbors come together to help cleanup after devastating flood
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Devastation as flood waters consume an entire neighborhood in Kanawha County, but there are signs of hope as neighbors and a local business are coming together to help cleanup. "A muddy, muddy mess," Jessica Hudson tells Eyewitness News, as she surveys the devastation spread up...
Flood warning issued for Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A flood warning was issued Tuesday for central Fayette County. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. At about 5:10 p.m., local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the area, causing flooding in Fayetteville. Video courtesy below...
Kanawha County Commission releases emergency action plan for the county's flood recovery
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials said an emergency management action plan has been put together to help with recovery following a devastating flood that ripped through the county, damaging an estimated 100 homes. The action plan is for the Hughes Creek, Kellys Creek, Rutledge Road and...
Marshall University expands 'metro' tuition rate for students in Ohio, Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University in West Virginia. The university's board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus.
Historic summer rainfall pattern continues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unprecedented, record-breaking summer of rainfall continues on in spite of a deceptive break this past Friday and Saturday. After a short spell of fall-like weather the humidity cranked up Sunday and an approaching storm system produced an astonishing amount of rain for some parts of our area.
Town of Eleanor helps reunite Ukrainian family
ELEANOR, W.Va. — Residents of Eleanor have come together to help a student from Ukraine who has been unable to communicate with his family for nearly a year. It's a plight faced by many in the worn-torn country. More than 70 Ukrainians have fled to the United States to avoid their home country's conflict with Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Marshall University welcomes new students to campus ahead of fall semester
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New Marshall University students will be welcomed to campus as they prepare for the fall semester that begins Aug. 22. Marshall’s annual Week of Welcome returns following a two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns, running from Aug. 15 to 21. Dr. Sherri Stepp serves...
Did someone say Girl Scout cookies? Rasberry Rally added to cookie lineup
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the thought of Girl Scout cookies tantalizes your taste buds, there is a new flavor to ramp up the temptation. Rasberry Rally, a thin, crispy cookie with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating, has been added to the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond's lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, according to a news release from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
Countdown to Kickoff: (No. 22) Chapmanville
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Chapmanville was an area program that came close to reaching the postseason in 2021 but fell just short. A third-year head coach is working to make this year one for Tiger fans to enjoy. There's no barking from James Barker. Instead, the calm, cool and...
