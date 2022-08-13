ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Police: Man hospitalized after being beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a man was hospitalized after an altercation turned violent Sunday afternoon in Kanawha County. A victim was transported by ambulance to receive medical attention after being beaten with a baseball bat in the West Side area of St. Albans, emergency service workers said. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
West Virginia State
FBI trains Cabell County educators to deal with an active shooter

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County educators are being trained in what to do if an active shooter somehow got inside a school. The FBI organized the training, making it as close to the real thing as possible. West Virginia law mandates that county school systems have active shooter training during the school year.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Jefferson Road reopens after gas leak

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jefferson Road in South Charleston was shut down Tuesday afternoon for several hours due to a gas leak. Dispatchers reported about 4:35 p.m. that the road would be closed between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek due to a natural gas leak. The leak happened...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Campbells Creek Drive temporarily closes after mudslide

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:11 a.m. 8/16/22. Metro 911 said the 800 block of Campbells Creek Drive has reopened. The road had been blocked Monday evening after a large mudslide. ORIGINAL STORY. The 800 block of Campbel's Creek Drive was shut down after a large mudslide covered...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Multi-state online fraud scheme exposed in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal jury has ruled in a case involving a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Public Safety
Flood warning issued for Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A flood warning was issued Tuesday for central Fayette County. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. At about 5:10 p.m., local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the area, causing flooding in Fayetteville. Video courtesy below...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Historic summer rainfall pattern continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unprecedented, record-breaking summer of rainfall continues on in spite of a deceptive break this past Friday and Saturday. After a short spell of fall-like weather the humidity cranked up Sunday and an approaching storm system produced an astonishing amount of rain for some parts of our area.
CHARLESTON, WV
Town of Eleanor helps reunite Ukrainian family

ELEANOR, W.Va. — Residents of Eleanor have come together to help a student from Ukraine who has been unable to communicate with his family for nearly a year. It's a plight faced by many in the worn-torn country. More than 70 Ukrainians have fled to the United States to avoid their home country's conflict with Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
ELEANOR, WV
Did someone say Girl Scout cookies? Rasberry Rally added to cookie lineup

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the thought of Girl Scout cookies tantalizes your taste buds, there is a new flavor to ramp up the temptation. Rasberry Rally, a thin, crispy cookie with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating, has been added to the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond's lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, according to a news release from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
CHARLESTON, WV
Countdown to Kickoff: (No. 22) Chapmanville

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Chapmanville was an area program that came close to reaching the postseason in 2021 but fell just short. A third-year head coach is working to make this year one for Tiger fans to enjoy. There's no barking from James Barker. Instead, the calm, cool and...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV

