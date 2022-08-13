ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KSNB Local4

One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward

SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker

The Lincoln Children's Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season with camps and classes. Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral. Thieves, most of them teens, are going after two specific brands of automobiles because of a social media challenge. House struck...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Bicyclist injured when hit by car in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in north Lincoln on Monday night, police said. Lincoln Police say a vehicle heading south on 27th Street hit the bicyclist in the intersection with Cornhusker Highway shortly after 9 p.m. The bicyclist suffered injuries that were not...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified

WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Sarpy County Intersection Rebuild Begins

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says construction has begun on the intersection improvement project at Nebraska Highway 370 and 150th Street in western Sarpy County. The improvements include the addition of an eastbound right-turn lane at the 150th Street intersection, installation of a 370 eastbound traffic signal at the 150th Street intersection, and reconstruction of 150th Street between 370 and Shepard Street.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Stretch of I-80 west of Lincoln sees multiple weekend crashes

NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities identify man killed in crash

Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
SCRIBNER, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two downtown Lincoln bus stops to be relocated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Aug. 22, two bus stops on N Street between 10th and 11th Streets will be moved. The stops are being relocated while the Gold’s building is being demolished to keep riders safe. Bus Stop One will relocate to the intersection of N...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln


LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes five teenagers crashed a stolen car in a south Lincoln neighborhood. On Friday, around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a home near 60th Street and Lexington Avenue, in northeast Lincoln, on a report of auto theft. LPD said the victim...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, two injured in Dodge County crash

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
DODGE COUNTY, NE

