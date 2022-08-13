Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward
SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear...
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 80 in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — One person is dead after a crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 80 in Seward County, according to law enforcement. Around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Seward County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the collision on I-80 westbound. Early investigation showed that the...
kfornow.com
One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
1011now.com
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
The Lincoln Children's Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season with camps and classes. Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral. Thieves, most of them teens, are going after two specific brands of automobiles because of a social media challenge.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers stop 72 drivers for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In less than a month, 72 drivers were stopped for exceeding 100 mph, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which ran from July 20 through Sunday, saw increased enforcement from troopers across the state. Over 1,700 drivers were...
1011now.com
Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
klkntv.com
Bicyclist injured when hit by car in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in north Lincoln on Monday night, police said. Lincoln Police say a vehicle heading south on 27th Street hit the bicyclist in the intersection with Cornhusker Highway shortly after 9 p.m. The bicyclist suffered injuries that were not...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified
WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
iheart.com
Sarpy County Intersection Rebuild Begins
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says construction has begun on the intersection improvement project at Nebraska Highway 370 and 150th Street in western Sarpy County. The improvements include the addition of an eastbound right-turn lane at the 150th Street intersection, installation of a 370 eastbound traffic signal at the 150th Street intersection, and reconstruction of 150th Street between 370 and Shepard Street.
KETV.com
Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
1011now.com
Stretch of I-80 west of Lincoln sees multiple weekend crashes
NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify man killed in crash
Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
klkntv.com
Two downtown Lincoln bus stops to be relocated
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Aug. 22, two bus stops on N Street between 10th and 11th Streets will be moved. The stops are being relocated while the Gold’s building is being demolished to keep riders safe. Bus Stop One will relocate to the intersection of N...
1011now.com
Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln
NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol recovers stolen semi-truck trailer full of Amazon items on Interstate 80
WAVERLY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers recovered a stolen semi-truck trailer that was full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waverly last week. On Friday morning, the state patrol said they were alerted by a trucking company that a trailer that...
1011now.com
One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
1011now.com
LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes five teenagers crashed a stolen car in a south Lincoln neighborhood. On Friday, around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a home near 60th Street and Lexington Avenue, in northeast Lincoln, on a report of auto theft. LPD said the victim...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, two injured in Dodge County crash
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
