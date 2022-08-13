Read full article on original website
With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE
WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
wrestlinginc.com
Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane
Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.
PWMania
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases AEW TV Debut?
Recent social media activity is fueling speculation about the possibility of another former WWE star joining AEW. As PWMania.com previously reported, during a backstage taped promo featuring Miro, there appeared to be a hint thrown on AEW Dynamite. Miro made it quite clear that he opposes the House of Black...
wrestlinginc.com
Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future
After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE
Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
PWMania
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Discusses a Possible WWE Return and Current Changes Under Triple H
WCW President/WWE performer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri. Bischoff discussed the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H and other topics. When asked if Bischoff saw himself returning to WWE, he said, “No, because there’s no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point, we are beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last ten years of wrestling has bored the F out of me. It’s so hard. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested. I talk about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years. I want to be excited about the business, but it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 8/12/22
Ratings fell for Friday’s WWE SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the broadcast had an average of 1.927 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.093 million a week earlier. The episode received a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, down from a 0.49 rating a week...
