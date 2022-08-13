ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested for assaulting elderly man in Jefferson

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in Jefferson on July 23. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the victim was driving in Jefferson when he got in a confrontation with Chad Miller, 22. Miller was riding a bicycle at the time. Miller reportedly punched...
JEFFERSON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cobb County woman accused of setting home on fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested for arson after investigators said she set a home on fire in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigations Unit said an arrest warrant was obtained on Friday for Elizabeth Anne Shepherd, 46. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan woman charged with lottery theft

A Newnan woman was charged on Saturday after allegedly stealing a pack of $20 lottery tickets valued at $300. Cynthia Dianne Holtzclaw, 53, was charged with attempting to defraud (GA Code § 50-27-27) and theft by taking after her employer said she was caught on video stealing the lottery tickets the previous Sunday.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shootings in less than an hour leave 2 men dead, another woman injured in McDonough

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — McDonough police say three separate shootings that killed two men and injured another woman are likely all connected. Investigators said they were first called out to the area around Lemon Place around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 for a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MCDONOUGH, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man in critical condition after attempted robbery leads to shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man is in critical condition after an attempted robbery. According to Capt. Christian Hunt with APD, a man was shot in his stomach and he is in critical condition. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened in...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County

A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger. According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2. As the...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

