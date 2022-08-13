Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Suspect arrested for assaulting elderly man in Jefferson
A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in Jefferson on July 23. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the victim was driving in Jefferson when he got in a confrontation with Chad Miller, 22. Miller was riding a bicycle at the time. Miller reportedly punched...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Cobb County woman accused of setting home on fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested for arson after investigators said she set a home on fire in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigations Unit said an arrest warrant was obtained on Friday for Elizabeth Anne Shepherd, 46. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Witness to fatal stabbing on MLK Drive follows suspect and shoots them, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are saying that two violent crime scenes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are related. They tell 11Alive that one of the scenes is a shooting at an apartment building located at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Just down the street at a gas station at 2716 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officers said they are investigating a stabbing.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan woman charged with lottery theft
A Newnan woman was charged on Saturday after allegedly stealing a pack of $20 lottery tickets valued at $300. Cynthia Dianne Holtzclaw, 53, was charged with attempting to defraud (GA Code § 50-27-27) and theft by taking after her employer said she was caught on video stealing the lottery tickets the previous Sunday.
5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
3 shootings in less than an hour leave 2 men dead, another woman injured in McDonough
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — McDonough police say three separate shootings that killed two men and injured another woman are likely all connected. Investigators said they were first called out to the area around Lemon Place around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 for a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
6 metro teens arrested after multiple stolen cars found on I-985, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts across north Georgia. The teens’ ages range from 15- to 17-years old. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday morning to Interstate 985 near exit 16 after they received a suspicious activity call.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Man in critical condition after attempted robbery leads to shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man is in critical condition after an attempted robbery. According to Capt. Christian Hunt with APD, a man was shot in his stomach and he is in critical condition. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened in...
accesswdun.com
Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County
A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Clayton County apartment complex leaves teen dead, 3 people injured
Clayton County police reported that a shooting at an apartment complex left a teen dead and three others injured. One of the men caught in the action and injured spoke out about the moments that occurred.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location. Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
CBS 46
Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger. According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2. As the...
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead, 2 injured in Westside Atlanta shooting, police believe after argument over blocked car
ATLANTA — One person is dead and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting on Atlanta's Westside that police believe began with an argument over a blocked-in car. The incident happened at an address on West Marietta St., according to Atlanta Police, that corresponds with the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother accussed of letting underage kids drink facing charges, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City woman is accused of holding a house party and letting underage kids drink. Police say Danielle Drouin was drunk and when she answered the door, they say one of the teens was passed out inside her house and had to be rushed to the hospital.
WMAZ
Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say
LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub. The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. She was charged after...
