Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Get to know Hubbard's Ben Chaney: Big 22 Contender
Get to know Hubbard’s Ben Chaney: Big 22 Contender. Get to know Austintown Fitch’s Cam Smith: Big 22 …. Get to know West Branch’s Mitchell Coffee: Big 22 …. Springfield Local Schools Superintendent Thomas Yazvac …. Landmark Restaurant and Bakery reopens following …. Adam Bies of Mercer...
27 First News
Debra Sue Branch, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra S. Branch, 65, of Mineral Ridge passed away on Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Debra was born April 18, 1957, in Warren, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Mildred E. (Parker) Branch.
27 First News
Alice Cernich, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Cernich, 98, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley. Alice was born April 10, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Kanaus) Umeck. She graduated from Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown Hospital...
27 First News
Arlene Mary Matkovich, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Mary Matkovich, 79, of Liberty Arms Assisted Living, Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by her loving family members, Saturday August 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Arlene was born on August 23, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Nancy Lee May Wagner, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (May) Wagner, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home in the presence of her family. Nancy was born on February 2, 1944, in her parents’ home in Cortland. The daughter of Wilbur and Alma Helen May. On May 25,...
27 First News
Jennie Grace (Thomas) Hanamer, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 19, at 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Jennie Grace Thomas, 99, of New Middletown. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, at Northridge Healthcare. Jennie was...
27 First News
Megan M. Ciccone, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan M. Ciccone, 47, of Boardman, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1975, in Warren, a daughter of Loren and Catherine Phillips. Megan loved her family dearly and enjoyed helping and doing for others. She loved her dog,...
27 First News
Allen L. Slagle, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With impossibly heavy hearts, the family of Allen L. Slagle said goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather on Friday, August 12, 2022, due to complications from Covid. Allen, 84, was born on March 22, 1938 in Youngstown, the second son of Harold H....
27 First News
Wayne D. Davis, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne D. Davis, age 73, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1948 in Youngstown to Edwin and Shirley (Marshall) Davis. Wayne graduated from Fitch High School in Austintown. He worked as an automotive technician at General...
27 First News
Sandra “Sandy” Lee Trisler, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee Trisler, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born February 10, 1946, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Allen Yartz and the late Dorothy (Ziegler) Yartz. Sandra retired from the...
27 First News
Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., 71, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, August 8, 2022 at his home. Mr. Jefferson was born February 11, 1951 in Bay Minette, Alabama, a son of Henry C., Sr. and Mary Cox Jefferson. He was a 1969...
27 First News
Playoff powers to collide on Friday's Game of the Week
Canfield will battle West Branch in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on Friday night. Playoff powers to collide on Friday’s Game of the …. Get to know Austintown Fitch’s Cam Smith: Big 22 …. Local humane agency almost ‘completely full’. Get to know...
27 First News
Nicholas J. Cyphert, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. “Nick” Cyphert, 29, died early Monday, August 15, 2022, after an unexpected accident at work. He was born February 17, 1993 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of Brian Cyphert and Stacy Shannon. Nick was a 2012 graduate of Salem High School....
27 First News
Dennis A. Worley, Sr., Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. Worley, Sr., age 71 of Alliance, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 13. He was born October 16, 1950 to the late George and Evelyn (Mergenthaler) Worley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
27 First News
Carl David Ford, Sr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Ford, Sr., of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, while at home from a sudden illness. He was 69. Carl was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, on May 9, 1953, a son to Carl and Jean (Henderson) Ford. He...
27 First News
JobsNOW: Family-friendly career fair taking place this weekend
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – How often have you applied for a job with a resume, gotten an interview and waited to hear back? This weekend, there’s a career fair that is taking a non-traditional approach and is ready to help you find a job. It can be work...
27 First News
James L. Sobotka, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 8, 2022 loving husband and father, James Lee Sobotka, passed away at the age of 72 with his son at his side. Jim was born on June 1, 1950, to Cornie and Ruth Jane Sobotka. Jim graduated from Sebring High School, then...
27 First News
Patty Granger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty (Streiner) Granger, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 13, at Hospice House after a 20-year battle with MS. She was born March 6, 1953 in Youngstown daughter of the late Bill and Ann Streiner and was a lifelong area resident. Patty was a...
27 First News
Billie Jane Patton, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jane Patton, 83, formerly of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, at The Inn at Christine Valley. Billie Jane was born July 29, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William Kopachy and Helen Fetzer Kopachy and...
27 First News
Dorothy Anzevino, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Allar-Anzevino, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born in Struthers, Ohio, on July 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Mary (Barron) Ontko. Dorothy was a wonderful, generous person. She was an excellent cook...
Comments / 0