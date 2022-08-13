Read full article on original website
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
A WWE Representative Allegedly Reached Out to a Wrestler Under Contract to AEW
A wrestler signed to AEW reportedly told the company that a representative from WWE contacted them regarding a potential comeback, according to Fightful Select. The AEW wrestler was allegedly contacted by a representative of WWE’s talent relations division, but the wrestler is content with AEW and doesn’t want to leave.
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
Former WWE Star Teases AEW TV Debut?
Recent social media activity is fueling speculation about the possibility of another former WWE star joining AEW. As PWMania.com previously reported, during a backstage taped promo featuring Miro, there appeared to be a hint thrown on AEW Dynamite. Miro made it quite clear that he opposes the House of Black...
Eric Bischoff Discusses a Possible WWE Return and Current Changes Under Triple H
WCW President/WWE performer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri. Bischoff discussed the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H and other topics. When asked if Bischoff saw himself returning to WWE, he said, “No, because there’s no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point, we are beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last ten years of wrestling has bored the F out of me. It’s so hard. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested. I talk about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years. I want to be excited about the business, but it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterios last week. The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run Raw....
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. – Promo with The Judgment Day. – Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki...
Final Card for Tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 2
GCW will hold their Homecoming Weekend Night 2 event tonight from the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show is set to air at 4:00PM EDT on FITE.TV. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. – The Cardonas Renew Their Vows. –...
Latest News on Ticket Sales For NJPW: Autumn Attack
The NJPW: Autumn Attack is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV. According to WrestleTix, 336 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/12/22), leaving 578 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 914.
What Rampage Says About AEW
There was much speculation about the status of the All Elite Wrestling office after a myriad of staff appointments were made and announced publicly via a press release. Some of the changes include Pat Buck and Sonjay Dutt being given the role of agents backstage, Christopher Daniels continuing his role with talent behind the scenes, and Madison Rayne as a coach in the women’s division. These announcements on their own aren’t earth-shattering or even all that newsworthy. By nature, All Elite has a relatively young roster, which it should because the company quite literally has to build for the future, and agents there to help keep the shows as seamless and concise as possible should’ve been a part of the plan since the launch of the company. The whole “give the roster creative freedom” trope is a positive, but only to a certain point. The program doesn’t need three matches with Canadian Destroyers and at least four apron bumps for each episode.
Former WWE Writer Doesn’t Get Why People Think Triple H’s RAW is an Improvement
This week’s edition of WWE RAW received praise from people like Kevin Nash and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, but not everyone in the wrestling business agreed. Vince Russo, a former WWE writer, posted the following on Twitter. “As a shoot, I’m REALLY TRYING to understand why there are...
NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 17 Results – August 14, 2022
NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita vs. House Of Torture. Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita take the lead on this match, looking to prove their might against House Of Torture. Nakashima,Oiwa & Fujita corner Dick Togo and stretch him. Yujiro Takahashi gets tagged in to moderate success. Hirooki Goto holds off Evil while all 3 Young Lions locks Takahashi, Sho & Togo in Boston Crabs but there’s no submission. Sho tags in and mounts the assault. He locks in an Armbar on Kosei Fujita for the submission.
