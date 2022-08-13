Read full article on original website
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
New sawmill coming to Carson City to help address forest health and resilience
Tahoe Forest Products LLC (TFP), in a partnership with Washoe Development Corporation (WDC), an affiliate of Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California, recently announced the lease of 40 acres of Washoe-owned land near Carson City, Nev. to build the first significant sawmill in the region in decades. By creating a...
Nevada Sunrise receives permit; drilling planned at Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada
Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. [NEV-TSXV; NVSGF-OTC] received an amended exploration permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the BLM) for the 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project in the Lida Valley basin, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The amended permit increases the number of proposed borehole locations to 12, which includes the two...
Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line. The Center for Biological Diversity is...
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
Lightning, rain spotted across northern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the […]
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Nevada
The Inflation Reduction Act passed through Congress and was just signed into law by President Joe Biden. One of the biggest climate change bills ever to pass both the Senate and House of Representatives, the impact will be felt across the country. In Nevada, one of the fastest warming states, the effects will bring a boom to many parts of the state.
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
18 Best Beaches in Lake Tahoe
Have you been to the magnificent Lake Tahoe? Are you thinking of visiting it soon? You can spend time having a blast at the marvelous beaches in Lake Tahoe while you’re there!. At approximately 1,645 feet deep, Lake Tahoe is America’s second deepest lake. And, with more than 70...
Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue
Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
Increasingly busy Reno airport to undergo renovations, possible expansion
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport hasn’t changed much in the past decade. But the increasingly busy airport is about to embark on a major facelift, cobbling together funding from a variety of sources. The post Increasingly busy Reno airport to undergo renovations, possible expansion appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo
Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time. ...
Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley
Pot smell, impairment among concerns as Clark County commissioners review cannabis lounge regulations. Clark County commissioners decided to hold Tuesday’s agenda item for 30 days so they can get more information on some concerns that were brought up regarding pot lounges. Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath...
I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up. After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem. “The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said. The Bediamols […]
NWS Bulletin: Lightning Concerns Prompt Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 2:00p.m. Wednesday until 8:00a.m. Thursday. As monsoonal moisture moves northward forecasters expect abundant lightning on dry fuels in Lassen County, eastern Plumas, eastern Sierra and northern Washoe County. There will be a scattered mix...
University of Nevada, Reno reopens Argenta Hall after closing in 2019
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) reopens Argenta Hall on Monday afternoon after three years of closure. On July 5, 2019, UNR's Argenta Hall, located southwest of campus in North Virginia St., closed its doors after an explosion incident involving the building's boiler which required construction and building updates.
Another set of skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
Las Vegas police and Lake Mead officials are investigating the possible discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Over 25,000 ducks to race down Truckee River for annual Duck Race this month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you happen to walk along the Truckee River and spot a rubber duck in the water, it's because the annual Duck Race & Festival is kicking off at Wingfield Park later this month. On Saturday, August 27 from 10:00 a.m....
