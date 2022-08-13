ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
The Associated Press

Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line. The Center for Biological Diversity is...
RENO, NV
marketplace.org

Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA
8 News Now

Lightning, rain spotted across northern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Truckee River#Usgs
The Sierra Nevada Ally

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Nevada

The Inflation Reduction Act passed through Congress and was just signed into law by President Joe Biden. One of the biggest climate change bills ever to pass both the Senate and House of Representatives, the impact will be felt across the country. In Nevada, one of the fastest warming states, the effects will bring a boom to many parts of the state.
NEVADA STATE
viatravelers.com

18 Best Beaches in Lake Tahoe

Have you been to the magnificent Lake Tahoe? Are you thinking of visiting it soon? You can spend time having a blast at the marvelous beaches in Lake Tahoe while you’re there!. At approximately 1,645 feet deep, Lake Tahoe is America’s second deepest lake. And, with more than 70...
TRAVEL
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue

Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
KINGS BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Reno-Gazette Journal

America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo

Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time. ...
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley

Pot smell, impairment among concerns as Clark County commissioners review cannabis lounge regulations. Clark County commissioners decided to hold Tuesday’s agenda item for 30 days so they can get more information on some concerns that were brought up regarding pot lounges. Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up.  After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem. “The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said.  The Bediamols […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Lightning Concerns Prompt Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 2:00p.m. Wednesday until 8:00a.m. Thursday. As monsoonal moisture moves northward forecasters expect abundant lightning on dry fuels in Lassen County, eastern Plumas, eastern Sierra and northern Washoe County. There will be a scattered mix...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

University of Nevada, Reno reopens Argenta Hall after closing in 2019

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) reopens Argenta Hall on Monday afternoon after three years of closure. On July 5, 2019, UNR's Argenta Hall, located southwest of campus in North Virginia St., closed its doors after an explosion incident involving the building's boiler which required construction and building updates.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy