click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
click orlando
Safety, filling teacher vacancies among priorities for Volusia County schools as first day approaches
Nearly 70,000 students are set to head back to classes in Volusia County on Monday morning. “I’ve had the opportunity of working with staff and really getting to know the community,” said Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin. The newly-appointed Balgobin sat down with News 6 on Friday. She said...
mynews13.com
Educator traveled to Orlando for Disney College Program but stayed to teach
APOPKA, Fla. — A parent-nominated Lovell Elementary School teacher Felicia Vanacore as an A-Plus Teacher, describing her as amazing because she always takes the time to work one-on-one with students to make sure they understand their lessons. What You Need To Know. Felicia Vanacore teaches at Lovell Elementary in...
click orlando
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
click orlando
Orlando planning board discusses 1st phase of RoseArts District development
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Municipal Planning Board met Tuesday to discuss a billion dollar development proposed for the Rosemont community. The RoseArts District has faced backlash from residents who have raised concerns about how the plan could change the landscape around the Rosemont area. [TRENDING: Can a Florida...
wfit.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
click orlando
‘It is a great job:’ 1st crossing guard in Baldwin Park hopes her story will encourage others
ORLANDO, Fla. – One Orlando crossing guard is sharing her reason why she’s still working after more than a decade of service, in hopes of getting results and having more people join her ranks. “Alright, y’all have a good night, I’ll see you in the morning,” said Hazel...
westorlandonews.com
OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate
While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
americanmilitarynews.com
WATCH: Florida county sheriff announces deputies to carry rifles in schools
Brevard County school resource deputies will carry rifles in county schools in an effort to make them safer, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced his office would partner with other law enforcement agencies during a four-minute long Facebook video posted Monday,. Ivey said he “wanted to...
click orlando
WATCH: Bodycam video shows arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police released the body-camera video Tuesday showing Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s adult son getting arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Chase Mina, 27, was arrested Sunday night after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a pickup...
WESH
Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
click orlando
Masscotte leaders to vote on design of Langley Estate development
MASCOTTE, Fla. – Residents in Mascotte on both sides of the issue are weighing in as the city council is expected to move forward with the design structure of a development that could double the population of the city. The development, Langley Estate, would sit on a 942-acre piece...
click orlando
Vigil held in Winter Garden to honor local soldier killed in training exercise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several hundred people came together on the football field at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden on Tuesday evening to honor the life of Evan Fitzgibbon, 23, who died in Georgia last week during a training exercise. Fitzgibbon’s parents thanked the crowd for supporting them during...
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
WESH
Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested for DUI
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina has been arrested for DUI. According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Chase Mina was found asleep at the wheel on the side of a Winter Garden road Saturday night. Police say he had two open beers in...
Man who murdered Lake County deputy may speak in court Tuesday
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who murdered one deputy and hurt two others could decide to take the stand Tuesday in his sentencing hearing. Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death for shooting and killing Lake County deputy Wayne Koester in 2005. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Crews open new stretch of State Road 429 to drivers in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A brand-new stretch of State Road 429 is now open to drivers in Seminole County. It’s part of the Wekiva Parkway project to create a beltway around Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Crews opened the southbound and westbound lanes...
click orlando
Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Open Investigation After Alleged Transgender Student Attack on Female Student in School Restroom
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department announced that they have opened an investigation over an alleged incident at Johnson Middle School that involved a transgender student assaulting a female student in one of the restrooms at Johnson Middle School over the summer. The investigation...
