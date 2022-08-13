ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Educator traveled to Orlando for Disney College Program but stayed to teach

APOPKA, Fla. — A parent-nominated Lovell Elementary School teacher Felicia Vanacore as an A-Plus Teacher, describing her as amazing because she always takes the time to work one-on-one with students to make sure they understand their lessons. What You Need To Know. Felicia Vanacore teaches at Lovell Elementary in...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Ocoee, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Orlando planning board discusses 1st phase of RoseArts District development

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Municipal Planning Board met Tuesday to discuss a billion dollar development proposed for the Rosemont community. The RoseArts District has faced backlash from residents who have raised concerns about how the plan could change the landscape around the Rosemont area. [TRENDING: Can a Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
wfit.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate

While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creating Opportunities#University High Schools#Ocps
WESH

Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Masscotte leaders to vote on design of Langley Estate development

MASCOTTE, Fla. – Residents in Mascotte on both sides of the issue are weighing in as the city council is expected to move forward with the design structure of a development that could double the population of the city. The development, Langley Estate, would sit on a 942-acre piece...
MASCOTTE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested for DUI

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina has been arrested for DUI. According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Chase Mina was found asleep at the wheel on the side of a Winter Garden road Saturday night. Police say he had two open beers in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
APOPKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy