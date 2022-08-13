ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
YourErie

Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like abortion, inflation and enegery production. “I’ll […]
wtae.com

GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
butlerradio.com

German Official To Make Stop In Saxonburg

Historic Saxonburg will be getting a visit by a German official this week. German Consul General David Gill is planning on attending Mingle on Main on Thursday, August 18th. He will be the highest-ranking German representative to ever visit the historic borough founded by German immigrants John Augustus and Carl F. Roebling in 1832.
CBS Pittsburgh

Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PWSA supervisor gets probation for role in dumping sludge in Allegheny River

A former Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority supervisor will serve three years of probation after pleading guilty in federal court to dumping sludge into the Allegheny River. Glenn Lijewski, of Brookline, worked at the Aspinwall Drinking Water Treatment Plant. He was charged by federal prosecutors with violating the Clean Water Act.
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 men accused of trafficking 'mass amounts' of fentanyl in Allegheny, Somerset

A yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties culminated Tuesday with charges being filed against three men who investigators say trafficked “mass amounts” of fentanyl in the counties. The investigation, overseen by the state Attorney General’s Office, recovered dozens of bricks of heroin and fentanyl...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race

Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
