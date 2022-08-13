Read full article on original website
WGAL
Proposed bill would open Pennsylvania primaries to Independent voters
Pennsylvania is one of only about a dozen states that have closed primaries, which means you must be a registered Democrat or Republican to vote. There's an effort in the state House to change that. The House State Government Committee is hearing testimony Tuesday on a bill that would open...
thecentersquare.com
These Pennsylvania House candidates raised the most and lost their primaries
General elections for all 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. State house primary elections were held on May 17, 2022. Republicans hold a 113-90 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates in each party who raised the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
Roe’s reversal puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania
Ashley Hoffman is currently pregnant with a girl, and she’s determined to make her future bright. That starts by telling the story of her daughter’s brother, “who was loved and lost, and whose mother lived because of an abortion,” Hoffman, a 32-year-old Bucks County resident, wrote in a personal essay she shared with the Capital-Star.
Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like abortion, inflation and enegery production. “I’ll […]
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
wtae.com
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
butlerradio.com
German Official To Make Stop In Saxonburg
Historic Saxonburg will be getting a visit by a German official this week. German Consul General David Gill is planning on attending Mingle on Main on Thursday, August 18th. He will be the highest-ranking German representative to ever visit the historic borough founded by German immigrants John Augustus and Carl F. Roebling in 1832.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman keeps attacking Oz for being from New Jersey. That’s resonating in parochial Pa.
There’s something about Pennsylvania’s political DNA that’s playing out in this year’s crucial Senate race. It’s not that we have one unifying statewide identity, but we are a state with lots of intense regional identities — that can oftentimes breed distrust of out-of-towners. People...
Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PWSA supervisor gets probation for role in dumping sludge in Allegheny River
A former Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority supervisor will serve three years of probation after pleading guilty in federal court to dumping sludge into the Allegheny River. Glenn Lijewski, of Brookline, worked at the Aspinwall Drinking Water Treatment Plant. He was charged by federal prosecutors with violating the Clean Water Act.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Florida court says 16-year-old in state care is too immature to choose abortion
Jane Doe 22-B, a 16-year-old in the care of Florida child welfare authorities, lacks the maturity to be allowed to terminate her 10-week-pregnancy, an Escambia County judge said. She will have to grow up fast: Under a ruling handed down by an appeals court Monday, Jane may be forced to...
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 men accused of trafficking 'mass amounts' of fentanyl in Allegheny, Somerset
A yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties culminated Tuesday with charges being filed against three men who investigators say trafficked “mass amounts” of fentanyl in the counties. The investigation, overseen by the state Attorney General’s Office, recovered dozens of bricks of heroin and fentanyl...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed
Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race
Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
