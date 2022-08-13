ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

WSMV

Semi-truck overturns, shuts down I-40 west ramp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer travelling north on the I-40/I-65 split rolled on its side while on the ramp to I-40 West. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the ramp to I-40 West was closed to traffic until 6:15 a.m. The truck was carrying medication and the trailers was refigerated, likely to keep the medicine cool. Crews used air bags to right the trailer onto its wheels to prevent collapsing.
WSMV

Murfreesboro family remembers 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family is trying to come to terms with the fact their 5-year-old son will never return home. LaVonte’e Roy Anthony Williams was playing basketball at a park in Smyrna Monday night when he was shot and killed, police said. The 5-year-old’s family and police said the shooting was an accident.
WSMV

Murfreesboro PD searching for car burglars after 11 vehicles, 2 guns stolen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of car burglars shot at Murfreesboro Police Department officers during a chase on West Street on Monday morning. Officers received a call around 4:57 a.m. regarding an abandoned car parked on East Street with the doors open. When officers arrived at the scene, they received another call about a reckless driver on West Street.
WSMV

Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
WSMV

Human remains of missing woman found in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The human remains of a missing woman out of Murfreesboro was found by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have been asking for the public’s help in getting any information pertaining 22-year-old Mya Fuller’s death. The Murfreesboro Police Department reported Fuller was last...
WSMV

Firefighter injured battling Montgomery County house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire on Superior Lane in Montgomery County. Officials said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery. The fire was reported at the home in eastern Montgomery County...
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
wjle.com

Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash

A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
WSMV

Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
WSMV

Man reported missing after jumping from boat

One of East Nashville's greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday. The funeral service for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. The search continues for a man reported missing after jumping off a boat in Percy Priest Lake.
