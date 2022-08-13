Read full article on original website
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
WSMV
Semi-truck overturns, shuts down I-40 west ramp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer travelling north on the I-40/I-65 split rolled on its side while on the ramp to I-40 West. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the ramp to I-40 West was closed to traffic until 6:15 a.m. The truck was carrying medication and the trailers was refigerated, likely to keep the medicine cool. Crews used air bags to right the trailer onto its wheels to prevent collapsing.
WSMV
Murfreesboro family remembers 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family is trying to come to terms with the fact their 5-year-old son will never return home. LaVonte’e Roy Anthony Williams was playing basketball at a park in Smyrna Monday night when he was shot and killed, police said. The 5-year-old’s family and police said the shooting was an accident.
WSMV
Murfreesboro PD searching for car burglars after 11 vehicles, 2 guns stolen
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of car burglars shot at Murfreesboro Police Department officers during a chase on West Street on Monday morning. Officers received a call around 4:57 a.m. regarding an abandoned car parked on East Street with the doors open. When officers arrived at the scene, they received another call about a reckless driver on West Street.
Williamson County school bus involved in crash
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
‘Very scary’: Neighbors take cover as shots are fired at police in East Nashville
It was a frightening turn of events for neighbors in East Nashville as shots were fired from a residence on South 10th Street.
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police still looking for armed teens who shot at police, stole vehicles
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are still looking for several armed teenagers accused of stealing more than eleven cars before shooting at police officers Monday morning. Police told WSMV News 4 multiple cars were taken from homes along Southridge Boulevard. One resident had two of her cars stolen, along...
WSMV
Human remains of missing woman found in Wilson County
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The human remains of a missing woman out of Murfreesboro was found by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have been asking for the public’s help in getting any information pertaining 22-year-old Mya Fuller’s death. The Murfreesboro Police Department reported Fuller was last...
Clarksville police responding to fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
Officials are responding to a fatal crash that occurred in Clarksville on Sunday morning.
WSMV
Firefighter injured battling Montgomery County house fire
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a structure fire on Superior Lane in Montgomery County. Officials said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery. The fire was reported at the home in eastern Montgomery County...
Neighbors save dogs in Montgomery Co. house fire
At least two neighbors pitched in during a house fire in Clarksville to save two dogs trapped inside the home.
Nashville man admits to firing shots at officers outside home
An East Nashville man was arrested Sunday night after he admitted to firing shots at four police officers Sunday night on South 10th Street
Domestic incident leads to large police presence in East Nashville
A large police presence could be seen in an East Nashville neighborhood as officers responded to a domestic-related incident late Sunday night.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
wjle.com
Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash
A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
WSMV
Metro Waste Services removes contractor from routes after trash delays continue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Waste Services (MNWS) is taking trash routes away from their contractor, Platform Solutions, the company that recently acquired Red River, the city’s former contractor. The city does not believe that Platform Solutions has improved any of the trash pick-up delays. At times, not...
WSMV
Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
WSMV
Man reported missing after jumping from boat
One of East Nashville's greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday. The funeral service for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. The search continues for a man reported missing after jumping off a boat in Percy Priest Lake.
