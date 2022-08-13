Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Remains of missing Murfreesboro woman found
Mya C. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
WSMV
Metro Waste Services removes contractor from routes after trash delays continue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Waste Services (MNWS) is taking trash routes away from their contractor, Platform Solutions, the company that recently acquired Red River, the city’s former contractor. The city does not believe that Platform Solutions has improved any of the trash pick-up delays. At times, not...
Arson suspect arrested after starting fire at church in downtown Nashville
A man accused of starting a fire at a church in downtown Nashville is now facing felony arson charges.
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
WSMV
Waverly resident working to make sure deadly flooding never happens again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the most memorable videos from last year’s deadly flooding in Waverly was people being rescued by two brothers on a jet ski. One of the people they saved is now working to make sure the flooding they saw never happens again. When Darlene...
Nashville group calls for change after 3 students hit by cars
The Rutherford County community is shaken after three students were hit by vehicles within a week.
wgnsradio.com
Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)
UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...
Williamson County school bus involved in crash
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
WSMV
Semi-truck overturns, shuts down I-40 west ramp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer travelling north on the I-40/I-65 split rolled on its side while on the ramp to I-40 West. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the ramp to I-40 West was closed to traffic until 6:15 a.m. The truck was carrying medication and the trailers was refigerated, likely to keep the medicine cool. Crews used air bags to right the trailer onto its wheels to prevent collapsing.
Man kidnapped from South Nashville motel
The victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed at the American Homes Inn on Wallace Road.
WSMV
Thieves steal thousands of dollars targeting mailboxes across Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said thieves have been targeting mailboxes across Nashville and have taken thousands of dollars from people in the Crieve Hall neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service has been getting reports every single day about stolen mail, including checks, birthday cards and charity donations. Postal...
WSMV
Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
WSMV
Predators to host gift cards for guns event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators Foundation has announced they will partner with the Metro Nashville Police Department and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church to host Gift Cards for Guns. During the event, all unwanted guns can be brought to Greater Revelations Church on Aug. 20 and exchanged for...
‘Very scary’: Neighbors take cover as shots are fired at police in East Nashville
It was a frightening turn of events for neighbors in East Nashville as shots were fired from a residence on South 10th Street.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
Clarksville police responding to fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
Officials are responding to a fatal crash that occurred in Clarksville on Sunday morning.
WSMV
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
WSMV
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, officers investigating
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters deer season is not open. This reminder from TWRA comes after a photo of a deer, illegally shot out of season by someone with a crossbow, circulated social media. A photo provided by the wildlife agency shows a deer still alive with a bolt lodged vertically through its head.
