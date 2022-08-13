ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Service#Urban Construction
WSMV

Semi-truck overturns, shuts down I-40 west ramp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer travelling north on the I-40/I-65 split rolled on its side while on the ramp to I-40 West. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the ramp to I-40 West was closed to traffic until 6:15 a.m. The truck was carrying medication and the trailers was refigerated, likely to keep the medicine cool. Crews used air bags to right the trailer onto its wheels to prevent collapsing.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Thieves steal thousands of dollars targeting mailboxes across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said thieves have been targeting mailboxes across Nashville and have taken thousands of dollars from people in the Crieve Hall neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service has been getting reports every single day about stolen mail, including checks, birthday cards and charity donations. Postal...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Predators to host gift cards for guns event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators Foundation has announced they will partner with the Metro Nashville Police Department and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church to host Gift Cards for Guns. During the event, all unwanted guns can be brought to Greater Revelations Church on Aug. 20 and exchanged for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, officers investigating

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters deer season is not open. This reminder from TWRA comes after a photo of a deer, illegally shot out of season by someone with a crossbow, circulated social media. A photo provided by the wildlife agency shows a deer still alive with a bolt lodged vertically through its head.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy