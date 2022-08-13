ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BD2ew_0hFURKdk00

Donald Trump ’s attorney has revealed that he and Trump family members watched nearly the entire FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on surveillance cameras, further dashing the former president’s claims that agents likely “planted” any evidence that was taken.

“The folks in New York — President Trump and his family — probably had a better view than I did. Because they had the CCTV, they were able to watch,” the former president’s attorney Christina Bobb said in an interview on Real America’s Voice on Thursday.

The Trump family was “actually able to see the whole thing,” she said. “They actually have a better idea of what took place inside.”

Trump was in Manhattan on Monday when FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago. Bobb was on the scene at the resort in Florida but said she spent much of the time in a Mar-a-Lago parking lot to “collect paper and answer questions” from investigators.

Eric Trump told The Daily Mail in an article Wednesday that he watched the search via surveillance cameras .

FBI agents removed 20 boxes of documents, including 11 sets of classified information , from Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to the warrant and property receipt used by the FBI to conduct the search of Trump’s Florida residence.

Some of the classified information was top secret and designated to remain only in a secure government facility. Sources told The Washington Post in a report Thursday that some of the classified documents were believed to be related to nuclear weapons, which was a key reason for the urgency of the search .

The warrant indicated that Trump is under investigation for a possible violation of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and removing and destroying official documents.

Bobb said agents at Mar-a-Lago initially asked the staff to turn off the surveillance cameras, reportedly citing agent safety . But the lawyers quickly ordered them switched back on.

“The cameras were only off for a very short period of time,” Bobb said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed on Truth Social that the FBI likely “planted” damaging evidence at Mar-a-Lago. It’s an accusation that has been widely picked up by his followers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Trump has never mentioned on his social media platform that agents were in view of surveillance cameras throughout most of the search and were being watched by him and family members, according to his own attorney. He has insisted there were “no witnesses” to the search.

“Planting information anyone?” Trump sarcastically wrote in a recent Truth Social post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7fPe_0hFURKdk00
Trump indicates again on Truth Social that the FBI "planted" evidence. (Photo: Screen Shot./Truth Social/.Donald Trump)

Bobb said of the FBI in an interview earlier this week that there was “no security” to prevent the FBI from planting evidence. But she quickly added: “ I’m not saying that’s what they did .”

Bobb also noted: “I don’t necessarily think that they would even go to the extent of trying to plant information.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 112

Vonago
4d ago

WOW sad comments.! Fox news interviewed the lawyer. She said the Trumps had a better view of the search than she did and she was onsite. Trumps were viewing whole search on camera. SMH

Reply(9)
25
Cinda Rapp
2d ago

Of course they watched the search on cameras. It likely is the most documented search warrant of all time, knowing that Trump always defaults to victimhood. Thank God we have them back. Shame on him. Again.

Reply(1)
8
Ultra Maga
1d ago

yet they got the search warrant on Friday and didn't execute it until Monday. Knew the files were there since June. That's a lot of urgency there NOT!!!

Reply
7
Related
POLITICO

One top Republican who's noticeably not slamming the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Mitch McConnell. And the Kentuckian is not alone.

The Senate minority leader declined to address a question on it during a tour of flood damage in his home state. What’s going on: Donald Trump's GOP allies have responded in predictable fashion to the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate getting searched by federal agents on Monday. Republican lawmakers have lined up to allege, with no factual basis thus far, that Trump is a victim of politicized law enforcement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Classified Information#Fbi#Cctv#Real America#The Daily Mail#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

118K+
Followers
7K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy