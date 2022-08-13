ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

SignalsAZ

Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson

A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wreck closes road near Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a car crash near the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Escalante Road. Authorities said South Houghton Road will be closed between Secrist Middle School and Escalante Road. Traffic will be delayed, and...
TUCSON, AZ
Nadine Bubeck

Finding inner beauty at Miraval Arizona

Sometimes I forget there’s still me under being a mom. The obvious disclaimer is of course I love being a mom more than anything, but I didn’t realize how much I still need a reminder and retreat to reconnect with my inner self.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon

The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

The Hacienda at the River: New Independent Living in Luxury

Watermark properties and Hacienda at the River are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend. The Hacienda at the River is an extraordinary riparian retreat in Tucson, inspired by the ranching lifestyle traditions of independence, neighborliness, and discovery. The Hacienda, featuring gracious and sustainable design, welcomes those seeking exceptional Independent Living, in 23 luxury residences.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Tucson Sugar Skulls part ways with coach Dixie Wooten

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls have parted ways with coach Dixie Wooten. Sugar Skulls CEO Cathy Guy said the team decided to move on after evaluating the state of the program. He released the following in a statement:. After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

City of Tucson awarded $12.1 million federal grant for electric buses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More zero-emission buses will soon add to the Sun Tran fleet, after an announcement Tuesday that the Federal Transit Administration has awarded a $12,112,400 grant to the City of Tucson. The grant comes to Tucson as part of the $1.66 billion Low- and No-Emission and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15. According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten

The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Fiesta Mercado shopping center in Tucson sells for $12.27M

SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced on Aug. 11 it has completed the $12.27 million sale of Fiesta Mercado Shopping Center, an 82,367-square-foot grocery-anchored property located at 2930 to 2980 S. 6th Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. SRS NNLG’s Chris Tramontano, Patrick Luther, and Matt Mousavi,...
TUCSON, AZ

