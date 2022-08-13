The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”

