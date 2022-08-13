Read full article on original website
27 First News
Allen L. Slagle, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With impossibly heavy hearts, the family of Allen L. Slagle said goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather on Friday, August 12, 2022, due to complications from Covid. Allen, 84, was born on March 22, 1938 in Youngstown, the second son of Harold H....
27 First News
Megan M. Ciccone, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan M. Ciccone, 47, of Boardman, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1975, in Warren, a daughter of Loren and Catherine Phillips. Megan loved her family dearly and enjoyed helping and doing for others. She loved her dog,...
27 First News
Joyce Pinkard White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Joyce Pinkard White departed this life on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown. Joyce was born July 19, 1954, in Ravenna, Ohio a daughter of Lemmet, Sr. and Sallie Goode Pinkard. She was a graduate of The Rayen High...
WFMJ.com
Accident blocks Mahoning Ave. at Glenwood in Youngstown
An accident has traffic moving slowly at Mahoning Avenue and Glenwood Avenue Tuesday after a vehicle and a van collided in the eastbound lane of Mahoning. Youngstown police and EMTs are on-scene. Drivers are cautioned to watch for stopped traffic until crews can clear the accident.
Restaurants to compete for ‘Best Sauce of the Valley’
Guests are invited to bring their appetites to Southern Park Mall and cast votes for their favorite pasta at the second annual Sunday Sauce Showdown.
27 First News
Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., 71, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, August 8, 2022 at his home. Mr. Jefferson was born February 11, 1951 in Bay Minette, Alabama, a son of Henry C., Sr. and Mary Cox Jefferson. He was a 1969...
Downed wires in Youngstown spark concern
Employees from a business on East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown said a nearby line has been down for weeks.
27 First News
Carl David Ford, Sr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Ford, Sr., of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Sunday, August 14, 2022, while at home from a sudden illness. He was 69. Carl was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, on May 9, 1953, a son to Carl and Jean (Henderson) Ford. He...
27 First News
Stephen Simon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Simon was born October 25, 1937 in Gyor, Hungary to Joseph and Katalin (Meszaros) Simon. He came to America in 1956 as a refugee eager to start his American dream. Soon after arriving here, he learned English and was hired by IBM, where he worked for 35 years.
27 First News
Ross E. Johnson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Ross E. Johnson, 92, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, August 13, 2022, under the care of Bella Hospice at Trueman Pointe Care Center in Hilliard. Ross was born June 28, 1930, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of the late Maurice and...
27 First News
Youngstown documentary ‘Greyland’ debuts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown captured on a screen — that’s what you’ll see in the documentary “Greyland.”. “Greyland” was filmed over the course of six years. The film follows Youngstown natives Rocco Sait and Amber Beale. “We follow them over...
27 First News
Alice Cernich, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Cernich, 98, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley. Alice was born April 10, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Kanaus) Umeck. She graduated from Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown Hospital...
27 First News
Michael Albert Rothbauer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Rothbauer, 69, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman, Ohio. He was born on August 1, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio to Albert and Martha (Lipp) Rothbauer. Michael graduated from Ursuline High School in 1971. Later, he worked...
27 First News
Linda Mae Thompson, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Mae Thompson, 78 of Cranberry Township, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Saturday evening, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on October 20, 1943 in her mother’s farmhouse in Columbiana, a daughter of Rev. Benjamin J. and Betty Irene (Yarian)...
27 First News
Wayne D. Davis, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne D. Davis, age 73, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1948 in Youngstown to Edwin and Shirley (Marshall) Davis. Wayne graduated from Fitch High School in Austintown. He worked as an automotive technician at General...
27 First News
Debra Sue Branch, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra S. Branch, 65, of Mineral Ridge passed away on Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Debra was born April 18, 1957, in Warren, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Mildred E. (Parker) Branch.
27 First News
Patty Granger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty (Streiner) Granger, 69, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 13, at Hospice House after a 20-year battle with MS. She was born March 6, 1953 in Youngstown daughter of the late Bill and Ann Streiner and was a lifelong area resident. Patty was a...
27 First News
Billie Jane Patton, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jane Patton, 83, formerly of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, at The Inn at Christine Valley. Billie Jane was born July 29, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William Kopachy and Helen Fetzer Kopachy and...
WFMJ.com
Plant exchange set for Saturday in Canfield
Like gardening and plants, and want to get some new plants by trading yours for another person's plants?. Then join the Master Gardener Volunteers at OSU Extension Mahoning and Columbiana County, who have a Bring One, Take One: Plant Exchange set for Saturday, August 20. Check-in begins at the OSU...
27 First News
Sandra “Sandy” Lee Trisler, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee Trisler, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born February 10, 1946, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Allen Yartz and the late Dorothy (Ziegler) Yartz. Sandra retired from the...
