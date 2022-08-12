ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson leaves Jets-Eagles with right knee injury

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Jets went with Zach Wilson, their present and future at QB, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, and it could prove costly.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, took off on a scramble after avoiding the rush.

He did not appear to be contacted before going to the turf. However, the second-year QB came up hobbled and went to the sidelines.

He went to the locker room and the Jets reported Wilson had suffered a right knee injury … severity to be determined.

Wilson was 3-of-5 for 23 yards with a pick before the injury.

