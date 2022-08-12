Zach Wilson leaves Jets-Eagles with right knee injury
The New York Jets went with Zach Wilson, their present and future at QB, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, and it could prove costly.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, took off on a scramble after avoiding the rush.
He did not appear to be contacted before going to the turf. However, the second-year QB came up hobbled and went to the sidelines.
He went to the locker room and the Jets reported Wilson had suffered a right knee injury … severity to be determined.
Wilson was 3-of-5 for 23 yards with a pick before the injury.
Comments / 0