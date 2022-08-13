ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Fetterman holds first rally following stroke in Erie

By Brian Wilk
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEtA8_0hFUP2lV00

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is back on the campaign trail, and his first stop was in Erie.

Fetterman was at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie on Friday to hold his first rally after suffering a stroke back in May. There was a large turnout at the John Fetterman rally, as he looks to become a U.S. Senator.

Fetterman has noted that whoever wins Erie County will win the Pennsylvania election.

He said in a statement that he has visited Erie dozens of times over the years and is proud to get back on the campaign trail. He’s also stated Erie County is one of Pennsylvania’s biggest bellwether counties.

According to the website Politics Pa., Fetterman leads his Republican rival D. Mehmet Oz by double digits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Kovoor named as Trumbull Co. GOP judge nominee

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The field is set for the election showdown to fill an open judgeship in Trumbull County. As reported on Friday — Trumbull County Democrats chose Cynthia Rice to be on the ballot. She has served on the 11th District Court of Appeals since 2003.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania#Stroke#Election Local#Mehmet Oz#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Politics Pa#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WITF

Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say

Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out

Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy