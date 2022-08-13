ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Six people, including four teens, shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people, including four teenagers, were shot in related incidents in Memphis overnight, police said. The first shooting was around midnight Tuesday, when officers heard multiple shots and saw a white SUV fleeing the scene, Memphis police said. Officers responded to where the shots were fired...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
Collierville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Collierville, TN
Basketball
WREG

3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV when they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2nd person arrested in East Memphis car burglaries, $4K in items stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a second person involved in a string of car break-ins in an East Memphis neighborhood in mid-July. $4,200 worth of items were taken from at least four vehicles near Leonora and Verosa. Police said several pairs of sunglasses, power tools, a laptop computer, and guns were among the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
actionnews5.com

MSCS updates security guidelines after gun incident at football game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools is updating their event security protocols after an incident involving a gun at a jamboree football game last week. Tipton County Schools announced a similar policy on Tuesday. Memphis police say a student ran across the field while armed with a gun during...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead inside car in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday in Parkway Village, police say. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Churchill Street. When they looked inside, they saw a man who had been shot to death. The male victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run

UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown HS dismissed early after threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat, Germantown Police reported. Police said Germantown dispatch received a phone call threatening the school. The school are releasing students early due to the threat made. Dismissal began shortly before noon. School officials later said that reports of a shooter […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Man hits wife with baseball bat while she sits in recliner: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man attacked his wife with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a recliner at the couple’s Cordova home. The incident happened last month on Kimberly Rose Drive, but Larry Peete, 62, was just arrested Sunday. The victim told police she got into a fight with her husband […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy