Four men wanted for drive-by shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for four men they say opened fire on a car in Frayser. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 Block of Mountain Terrace Street around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. They were told that...
Six people, including four teens, shot in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people, including four teenagers, were shot in related incidents in Memphis overnight, police said. The first shooting was around midnight Tuesday, when officers heard multiple shots and saw a white SUV fleeing the scene, Memphis police said. Officers responded to where the shots were fired...
3 teens charged after 6 people shot in Memphis, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot in Raleigh. Officers were on a traffic stop near the 5700 block of Raleigh LaGrange Road when they heard multiple shots fired and observed a white SUV that fled north on Sycamore View Road around midnight, a release said.
6 people shot, including juvenile, outside Methodist North Hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. According to a statement...
3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV when they […]
Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. Currently, MPD cannot confirm...
2nd person arrested in East Memphis car burglaries, $4K in items stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a second person involved in a string of car break-ins in an East Memphis neighborhood in mid-July. $4,200 worth of items were taken from at least four vehicles near Leonora and Verosa. Police said several pairs of sunglasses, power tools, a laptop computer, and guns were among the […]
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night has been identified as 60-year-old Yvonne Nelson, a community activist who worked throughout Memphis. The shooting happened in Raleigh near Yale Road. According to police, the suspect, a woman, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan.
MSCS updates security guidelines after gun incident at football game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools is updating their event security protocols after an incident involving a gun at a jamboree football game last week. Tipton County Schools announced a similar policy on Tuesday. Memphis police say a student ran across the field while armed with a gun during...
Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
Man admits to involvement in deadly shooting after being shot by other suspect, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after showing up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Tyler Rideout, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon for his involvement in a weekend shooting. The Memphis Police Department...
MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
One found dead inside car in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday in Parkway Village, police say. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Churchill Street. When they looked inside, they saw a man who had been shot to death. The male victim was...
Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run
UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
Germantown HS dismissed early after threats
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat, Germantown Police reported. Police said Germantown dispatch received a phone call threatening the school. The school are releasing students early due to the threat made. Dismissal began shortly before noon. School officials later said that reports of a shooter […]
South Memphis apartment fire sends firefighter to hospital with second-degree burns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter is recovering after suffering second-degree burns in response to a residential fire. Early Tuesday morning, Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Bond Avenue in South Memphis. One firefighter was rushed to the hospital for critical burns to his shoulders and...
'It was a horrible scene' | Parents recount aftermath of large fight outside Crump Stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details and witness accounts of the large fight outside Crump Stadium Friday night which shut down the Memphis-Shelby County Schools high school football jamboree earlier than planned. According to Memphis Police, school officers sprayed several people to get things under control, and two...
Man hits wife with baseball bat while she sits in recliner: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man attacked his wife with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a recliner at the couple’s Cordova home. The incident happened last month on Kimberly Rose Drive, but Larry Peete, 62, was just arrested Sunday. The victim told police she got into a fight with her husband […]
