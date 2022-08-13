Read full article on original website
WTVW
Evansville Home Depot stores assist explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dealing with the aftermath of an event like the Weinbach explosion can be incredibly stressful. And while they may not be able to repair everything, Evansville’s Home Depot stores are doing all they can to lessen the burden for those rebuilding. Disasters may be inevitable, but with hospitality on display, it appears so are helping hands.
WTVW
Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County. Among those who will be there, a Henderson County native, who cut the ribbon on the old bridge when Herbert Hoover was president. When the...
WTVW
Family and friends say final goodbyes to Charles and Martina Hite
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Family, friends and other members of the Evansville community came together help lay to rest Charles and Martina Hite after they passed away during their home explosion on August 10th. A remembrance and celebration of their lives with some in attendance speaking to the love...
WTVW
More Than Pink Walk returning in-person to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will return to Evansville in September. But this year, it’s not virtual. The event brings people together to remember and honor those who’ve battled breast cancer and continues to fight to find a cure. Shelley Kirk spoke with Development Director Rachel Smith about the upcoming event. You can view their full interview in the video player above.
WTVW
Home Team Friday Preview: Owensboro Red Devils
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) It’s not unusual for expectations to be high at Owensboro. In fact, the Red Devils embrace those high expectations. Since 2018, Owensboro has gone 46-7 and made a trip to the 5A state championship game. Fifteen starters are back from last year’s team that went 12-2, so those expectations are sky high once again.
WTVW
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on social media the next day.
WTVW
Evansville City Council debates over hiring assistant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In Monday’s 2023 Evansville city budget proposal, a new full-time position was mentioned as a possibility for next year. Some Evansville City Council members say with all of the many hours of their day to day lives that they allot to help address the needs of their constituents, extra help may be needed.
WTVW
Stacey’s Work-week Forecast – August 14, 2022
OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a muggy low of 65-70. Winds NW 5-10. MONDAY: Clouds giving way to some PM sun. Humid high of 81-86. Winds N 5-15. MON NIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the mid 60s. Winds NNE 0-5. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers & t’showers (more numerous...
