Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
KFOX 14
19-year-old El Pasoan identified as driver in deadly canal wreck stemming from pursuit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police released the details of the Monday morning crash in the Upper Valley where a car wrecked into a canal. Axel Elias Ramirez Alcantar, 19, of east El Paso, was identified as the driver. Police said Alcantar was speeding southbound on Upper...
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting shot by delivery man he was threatening in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A delivery man shot a man who threatened him while he was making a delivery in central El Paso on Saturday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Brown Street around 1:06 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 40-year-old man, who was working...
KFOX 14
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
KFOX 14
Affidavit states deputies overwhelmed, overrun by juveniles attending 'mansion parties'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about what happens inside and outside the "mansion parties" in east El Paso. The affidavits explains in detail what's happening at the parties and how deputies are overwhelmed in responding to the parties. The house where the for-profit "mansion parties"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of punching Border Patrol agent in face arrested by FBI
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 31-year-old man from El Paso was arrested and accused of punching a Border Patrol agent in the face according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. Alejandro Morales was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Sunday. According to the FBI,...
KFOX 14
City of Socorro councilman arrested
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
KFOX 14
El Paso police, EPISD police could collaborate to bring more resource officers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Gateway South reopens, repairs to Yandell underway after sinkhole forms in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of the intersection where a 15-foot deep sinkhole formed in central El Paso has reopened, El Paso Water confrimed. Gateway South Boulevard is open, however, Yandell Drive is still close as crews work to repair the damage, according to the utility. On Tuesday,...
KFOX 14
21 suspects identified in various human smuggling attempts within 3 days in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Monday, authorities identified 21 suspects that were involved in smuggling attempts from Tuesday through Thursday. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together in last week's operation. The joint operation involved the arrests of 27 individuals. Those suspects were either wanted fugitives,...
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
KFOX 14
54-year-old Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Las Cruces was charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Socorro police arrest 16-year-old accused of assaulting officer, possessing gun, drugs
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Socorro Police Department for possessing illegal drugs, firearm offenses and reportedly assaulting an officer, the police department confirmed. The teen is charged with the following:. Evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle. Unlawful carrying of a weapon. Possession...
KFOX 14
Smugglers to blame for crashes involving migrants, EPPD spokesman, former BP chief say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department confirmed migrants were in a vehicle that crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. One person died and seven people were injured in the crash, according to police. Police said that the driver of the...
KFOX 14
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents seize over $1 million worth of meth at Las Cruces checkpoint
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Border Patrol agents seized 32.65 pounds of methamphetamine at the Las Cruces checkpoint. The agents seized it at Highway 62/180 checkpoint and stated it was an estimated street value of $1,044,800. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our...
KFOX 14
Dismissal of some criminal cases could impact victims of family assault, violence
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — According to the El Paso County Public Defender Kelli Childress, nearly 200 criminal cases have been dismissed Monday and Tuesday because the district attorney has run out of time to indict charges for the accused. Childress says a lot of these cases dismissed include...
KFOX 14
TTUHSC El Paso physicians learning to provide aid at incidents police, SWAT respond to
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso is putting together a team of health care workers who will respond alongside police and SWAT to critical incidents. Physicians will provide first aid to victims, law enforcement or anyone else at an ongoing crime scene. Stephen...
Comments / 0