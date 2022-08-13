ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

CD East has sky high expectations, FNF 2022 Preview

By Jared Phillips
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Year one of the Lance Deane regime at Central Dauphin East was a success to everyone — except the new head coach of the Panthers.

The former Bishop McDevitt defensive back who helped Steel High to a state championship as a defensive coordinator felt like CD East left some goals on the table in his first year, and now the expectations in year two are sky high.

Last year

The Panthers finished 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the Mid Penn, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Hempfield.

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Central Dauphin East head coach Lance Deane, senior offensive/defensive tackle Vincent Carroll, and senior quarterback/wide receiver/safety Terrence Jackson-Copney.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

