Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff
FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
Citrus County Sheriff On The Scene Of Barricade Situation In Floral City
FLORAL CITY, Fla. – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject. According to deputies, earlier this morning, deputies responded to a residence off of S. Brookwood Terrace in Floral City to serve an arrest warrant. When they
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Floral City man apprehended after armed standoff arrested on assault, resistance charges
Initial criminal allegations were announced against Cameron Russell Stanhope, the wanted Floral City 46-year-old Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities apprehended in his neighborhood after an armed standoff that lasted more than two hours. After he surrendered to the sheriff’s office the morning of Monday, Aug. 15, at his parents’...
Crystal River man pleas open ahead of attempted-murder trial
Moments before attorneys were due to give opening statements in his trial for striking two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives and then a motorcyclist while driving away from a traffic stop, Johnny Travis Wilson decided not to fight the accusations against him. Instead, the Crystal River 42-year-old and his...
Pasco County Sheriff Investigating Lutz Robbery Monday
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred around 9 a.m. on Monday at a business near the intersection of Dale Mabry Hwy. and County Line Rd. in Lutz. Investigators say the suspect is a white male, possibly age
Floral City barricaded person in custody after standoff
FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A man barricaded inside a Floral City home with a gun was arrested after a standoff with deputies, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in an update. The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Cameron Stanhope was taken into custody. He will be arrested on his Ohio warrant for theft, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of credit card.
Arrests from Aug. 12 to 14
Jennifer Lynn Uncapher, 50, Inverness, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond. Joseph Keenan O'Donnell, 28, Hernando, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was from domestic violence. No bond. Ryan Scott Wallace, 24, Williston, arrested Aug. 12 for...
Suspected drug dealer nabbed sleeping in convenience store parking lot
You’re never supposed to sleep on the job — even if you’re a suspected drug dealer. According to a press release from the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, on August 12, 2022 at 3:12 a.m., Jeff Davis deputies approached a vehicle that had been parked with the engine running in the Circle K parking lot for a long period of time. Deputies approached the vehicle and noticed a female who appeared to have fallen asleep or was heavily intoxicated behind the wheel with Nerds gummy cluster candy in her lap.
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
Pasco Man Who Was Missing From Court-Ordered Diversion Program, Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Ballentine has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. On July 16, 2022, Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Robert Ballentine, who was listed as missing from his court-ordered diversion program. Ballentine is 5’9”, around 190
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
MCSO looking for man and woman who stole a phone from an AT&T store
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man and a woman stole a phone from the AT&T store on Southwest 93rd Court in Ocala. The woman was trying to trade in a phone with no value and arguing with an employee. While she was arguing with...
Armed man arrested after barricading himself in Floral City home
FLORAL CITY, Fla. - After a suspect barricaded himself inside a Citrus County home, forcing neighbors to evacuate as a precaution, deputies said there was a peaceful resolution and he is in custody. The incident unfolded Monday morning when deputies responded to a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral...
Pasco County man agrees to face up to 45 years for fatal Christmas Eve crash
A Pasco County man decided to forgo his trial for killing three people in a Christmas Eve vehicle crash in Citrus County, leaving up to 45 years of his life in a judge’s hands. Land O’ Lakes 56-year-old Phillip Sawhill pleaded no contest Monday, Aug. 15, to have Citrus...
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 15
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Monday, Aug. 15, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Criminal mischief, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 12, off of Dellwood Street, Dunnellon;. Retail theft, 12:21 p.m. Aug. 12, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;. Theft, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 12, off of...
Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs
It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it. Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
Community leaders to talk negative impacts of northern Turnpike extension
OCALA, Fla. — Community leaders from Citrus, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties will talk Tuesday about their fight against a Turnpike project. The group calls their effort the “No Roads To Ruin” campaign. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Recently, the Florida Department of Transportation...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
Some Marion County residents complain of potholes, flooding on unpaved roads
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Silver Springs area resident wants to know what the county is doing with special assessment funds collected to improve unpaved roads in the neighborhood. What You Need To Know. Silver Springs Acres has 8.5 miles of unpaved roads. Some residents say the roads have...
