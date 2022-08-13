ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man pleas open ahead of attempted-murder trial

Moments before attorneys were due to give opening statements in his trial for striking two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives and then a motorcyclist while driving away from a traffic stop, Johnny Travis Wilson decided not to fight the accusations against him. Instead, the Crystal River 42-year-old and his...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Floral City barricaded person in custody after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A man barricaded inside a Floral City home with a gun was arrested after a standoff with deputies, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in an update. The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Cameron Stanhope was taken into custody. He will be arrested on his Ohio warrant for theft, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of credit card.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Aug. 12 to 14

Jennifer Lynn Uncapher, 50, Inverness, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond. Joseph Keenan O'Donnell, 28, Hernando, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was from domestic violence. No bond. Ryan Scott Wallace, 24, Williston, arrested Aug. 12 for...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
douglasnow.com

Suspected drug dealer nabbed sleeping in convenience store parking lot

You’re never supposed to sleep on the job — even if you’re a suspected drug dealer. According to a press release from the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, on August 12, 2022 at 3:12 a.m., Jeff Davis deputies approached a vehicle that had been parked with the engine running in the Circle K parking lot for a long period of time. Deputies approached the vehicle and noticed a female who appeared to have fallen asleep or was heavily intoxicated behind the wheel with Nerds gummy cluster candy in her lap.
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

Armed man arrested after barricading himself in Floral City home

FLORAL CITY, Fla. - After a suspect barricaded himself inside a Citrus County home, forcing neighbors to evacuate as a precaution, deputies said there was a peaceful resolution and he is in custody. The incident unfolded Monday morning when deputies responded to a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral...
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 15

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Monday, Aug. 15, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Criminal mischief, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 12, off of Dellwood Street, Dunnellon;. Retail theft, 12:21 p.m. Aug. 12, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;. Theft, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 12, off of...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
MARION COUNTY, FL

