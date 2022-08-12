ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Marty Emerson turns thievery into pick-six of Jaguars

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Some things never change, like the Jacksonville Jaguars turning the ball over and over.

In their preseason opener, C.J. Beathard threw a pass and the Browns’ Martin Emerson pilfered it and took off for the end zone.

Seventy-four yards later, the Browns had six points and new coach Doug Pederson had video to take his backup QB to school.

Emerson is a third-round pick out of Mississippi State.

In you were wondering, second-year QB Trevor Lawrence, the overall No. 1 pick in 2021, was 6-of-12 for 95 yards and a Jacksonville TD.

