Youngstown, OH

OVI checkpoint taking place in Youngstown

By Sara Pompeo
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epoLY_0hFUOP8A00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint is taking place Friday night in Youngstown.

The checkpoint will be from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

It will be on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane.

Saturation patrols will also be taking place over the weekend throughout Mahoning County.

