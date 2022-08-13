OVI checkpoint taking place in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint is taking place Friday night in Youngstown.
The checkpoint will be from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.
It will be on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane.
Saturation patrols will also be taking place over the weekend throughout Mahoning County.
