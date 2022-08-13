OVI checkpoint taking place in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint is taking place Friday night in Youngstown.

The checkpoint will be from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

It will be on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane.

Saturation patrols will also be taking place over the weekend throughout Mahoning County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.