San Diego, CA

Comments / 129

Some Guy
4d ago

All of the money that they are pouring into this team and he does this? Looks like the Padres will be watching the playoffs from home again this year!

Cloesmom
4d ago

Wow! Really, how could you do this to the Padres organization, the fan who were eagerly waiting for you to return. Very disappointing 😞.

Frankieb
4d ago

Just another Rich athlete with no brains and no education I hope he doesn't get paid goes back to the shoebox that he was living in !!!!!!!!

