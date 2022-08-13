ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘In God We Trust' Signs Going Up in Carroll ISD Schools

Signs saying "In God We Trust" will now hang in Carroll ISD schools after being donated by a locally-owned wireless provider. Patriot Mobile, which labels itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated the signs to the Carroll Independent School District and they will now be hung in CISD schools. According...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Brownie Books
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns

Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Elementary Principal Goes Viral With a Rap Video

The upcoming school year isn't looking too sunny for DISD workers. Teacher shortages and burnout left administrators struggling to break through the gloom. But one ray of sunshine for scholars and faculty came last week in the form of a viral music video. Tito Salas, principal of Oak Cliff’s John...
fox4news.com

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns

DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
DESOTO, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Credit Union of Texas Unveils New Community Gathering Place

Credit Union of Texas will unveil the Ada Williams Community Room during two celebrations slated for August 22. The community gathering space honors the late Mrs. Ada Williams, who served as CUTX board chairwoman from 1996 until her death in 2018. In addition to her service to CUTX, a credit union founded by teachers nearly 100 years ago, Williams dedicated her life’s work to the Dallas Independent School District, where she held numerous roles throughout her more than 50-year career.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations

It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor

A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school

DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Home Restored to Its 1920s Glory

A Kessler gem got a new look after homeowners John Vranac and Jacob Kearns took on an extensive project to restore the Tudor Revival home to its original 1925 design. Vranac and Kearns always admired the home when they strolled through their neighborhood, and when a “coming soon” sign was erected, they knew it was their chance to claim the classic property.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dead: Husband and Wife, Five Animals Discovered in RV

A couple was found dead inside a recreational vehicle in early August in an Aledo trailer park, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. Parker County sheriff’s deputies found a man and woman in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20, roughly 15 miles west of downtown Fort Worth. The husband and wife were identified as David Dale Galaway, 48, and Jennifer Lauren Galaway, 52, said Deputy Danie Huffman, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
ALEDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy