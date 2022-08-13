ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

City of Sacramento settles with parents of Stephon Clark, agrees to pay $1.7 million

By Jeremiah Martinez
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Sacramento has reached a settlement with the parents of Stephon Clark, the man that was shot and killed by officers in 2018, officials said in a statement Friday.

Under the terms of the agreement, the city will pay Clark’s parents $1.7 million and the family agreed the settlement will bring an end to legal action.

The city previously provided $2.4 million as part of a 2019 settlement for Clark’s two children and “a later court ruling left his parents as the sole remaining plaintiffs,” according to a statement from the city.

“Stephon Clark’s death was a tragedy that bought pain and sorrow to his family and to our entire city,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in the statement. “Everyone wishes this heartbreaking event had not occurred. A family lost a son, a grandson, a brother, and a father.”

In March 2018, Sacramento police officers shot and killed Clark, 22, in his grandmother’s backyard in the Meadowview neighborhood.

Police said at the time they thought he was armed, but it turned out he was holding a cellphone.

In a press conference Friday, Clark’s brother Stevante Clark said the settlement isn’t enough, adding that the cops who shot and killed his brother should be “held accountable” and “prove their innocence in court.”

“The facts are Stephon Clark should be alive today,” Stevante Clark said. “The facts are Stephon Clark should be with his kids today.”

Subsequent investigations by the Sacramento County District Attorney and the California Department of Justice found that the officers’ actions were within both state law and the policies of the Sacramento Police Department.

Since’s Clark’s death, his family won a wrongful death suit against the city, which has promised outreach to the underserved district where Clark was killed as an investment in improving relations.

