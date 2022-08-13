ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora Sports Notebook: Broncos play host to CHSAA fall sports media day

For the fourth time, the Denver Broncos will team with the Colorado High School Activities Association to host a football and fall sports and activities media day at Empower Field at Mile High. Monday’s event will take place in the home venue of the Broncos and will include the presence...
Westbound I-70 in Aurora closed until Monday evening after ethanol tanker spill

AURORA | Aurora Fire and Rescue crews estimate westbound I-70 just west of E-470 will remain closed until this evening after a tanker truck there leaked flammable ethanol onto the highway. Rescuers responding to a car crash involving the semi-tractor trailer encountered a leaking tanker and closed the highway at...
Aurora man to serve prison time for COVID relief fraud

AURORA | An Aurora man has been sentenced to 66 months in prison for submitting fraudulent applications for federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. Russel Ray Foreman, 39, pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud, according to a Friday...
