FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Castle Rock council, mayor seats up for electionMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Sports Notebook: Broncos play host to CHSAA fall sports media day
For the fourth time, the Denver Broncos will team with the Colorado High School Activities Association to host a football and fall sports and activities media day at Empower Field at Mile High. Monday’s event will take place in the home venue of the Broncos and will include the presence...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Aurora lawmakers insist homage to Native Americans is divisive, and an affront to God. Really.
Boy, was I ever wrong the past 834,423 times I said, “this was the wildest thing I’ve ever seen in Aurora.”. Monday night offered up the freakiest show on Colorado’s showiest city council — so far. On what looked to be a relative yawner for a...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’
AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement. While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our...
sentinelcolorado.com
Man critically injured early Sunday during shooting outside Aurora sports bar
AURORA | Police released few details about a shooting early Sunday outside an Aurora sports bar that left an unidentified man critically wounded. “No suspect at this time,” police said in a tweet. Police said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. outside Challengers Sports Bar, 12161 E. Iliff...
sentinelcolorado.com
Westbound I-70 in Aurora closed until Monday evening after ethanol tanker spill
AURORA | Aurora Fire and Rescue crews estimate westbound I-70 just west of E-470 will remain closed until this evening after a tanker truck there leaked flammable ethanol onto the highway. Rescuers responding to a car crash involving the semi-tractor trailer encountered a leaking tanker and closed the highway at...
sentinelcolorado.com
2 dead in Aurora after driver runs red light and crashes car into another early Sunday
AURORA | A car speeding through a red light early Sunday crashed into another auto in a northeast Aurora intersection, killing the single occupants of both cars, according to Aurora police. Police were called to the crash at East 40th Avenue and Tower Road shortly after 2 a.m., according to...
sentinelcolorado.com
Man connected to Aurora shooting, 2 stolen cars, seeks treatment at urgent care facility Saturday
AURORA | A man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, and connected to two stolen cars, walked into an Aurora urgent care facility Saturday evening for treatment. Police were called to investigate a shooting at about 4 p.m. near East Seventh Avenue and Peoria Street. “They located a stolen...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora man to serve prison time for COVID relief fraud
AURORA | An Aurora man has been sentenced to 66 months in prison for submitting fraudulent applications for federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. Russel Ray Foreman, 39, pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud, according to a Friday...
