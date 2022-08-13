Read full article on original website
Body Found In Wallace Home Thought To Be Several Years Old
Wallace, CA – A body was found decomposing in a chair in a Wallace home over the weekend and it is believed to have been there for several years. On Saturday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call from neighboring Amador Sheriff’s detectives regarding a man that had died. The detectives asked Calaveras to conduct a “next of kin notification,” to the man’s son who lived in Wallace. A deputy was sent to the son’s home in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway.
Fiery Fatal Crash On HWY 4
Calaveras County, CA – A solo vehicle crash on Highway 4 northeast of Cottage Springs in Calaveras County resulted in the death of the male driver. The CHP has not released the name, age and where the deceased resided pending notification of the family. The deadly collision happened around 9:30 p.m. last night east of Black Springs Road. The CHP reports the SUV was eastbound at an unknown speed when he allowed his vehicle to veer to the left for an unknown reason. The SUV crossed the double yellow lines and went off the roadway. It then struck a tree and caught fire with the driver trapped inside. San Andreas CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Unfortunately, the driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision. His identity and the vehicle are still under investigation.”
Cause Of Deer Fire Still Unknown
Groveland, CA — CAL Fire is seeking tips from the public about Sunday’s fire that burned approximately six acres near Deer Flat Road and Wards Ferry Road in the Groveland area. It was located at 7:36am and was contained within about three hours. The cause is under investigation....
Downtown Sonora Improvement?
Tracey Petersen asks Mother Lode residents, “What could be done to improve downtown Sonora?”
Thomas, Lasha
Lasha June Thomas, born January 30, 1972 in Redwood City, California passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/09/2022. Age: 50. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Tuolumne County North-South Connector Project Gains New Momentum
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County have for decades discussed whether to construct a north-south connector road, likely running from Greenley Road to Highway 49 on the northern outskirts of Sonora. It could notably remove some of the traffic congestion in downtown Sonora. At today’s board meeting the...
Brown, Rachelle
Rachelle R. Brown, 43, of Sonora, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/11/2022. Age: 43. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Update: Fire In Groveland Area
Update at 10:45 a.m.: The forward rate of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up the area. Motorists are advised to be aware of the activity on Deer Flat road. Update at 9:52 a.m.: Additional air and ground resources are being assigned to the...
TC Supervisors To Discuss Major Road Project
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning. On the agenda is a discussion about the long talked about Greenley Road, North-South, connector project. The County is looking to potentially partner with the City of Sonora and the Tuolumne County Transportation Council to restart...
Fickel, Stephen
Stephen Fickel, 73, of Sonora, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/11/2022. Age: 73. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Pedro hired As Calaveras Interim CAO
San Andreas, CA — A longtime leader in Tuolumne County will be filling a leadership role in neighboring Calaveras County. Following the recent resignation of CAO Christa Von Latta, the county supervisors voted this morning to hire Craig Pedro as Interim CAO. He spent 12 years as Tuolumne County Administrator before retiring in late 2018. Prior to that, he was the Assistant CAO for nine years. His career in public service spanned 38 years.
Tuolumne County Celebrates Olympian Keely Cashman
Sonora, CA — Olympic downhill skier Keely Cashman was on hand at today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting to receive a special resolution highlighting her accomplishments. During the recent 2022 Beijing Olympics, Cashman finished 27th in the women’s Super G and 17th in the downhill, making her...
Sonora Council Unanimously Approves Sales Tax Argument
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council voted 5-0 last night to approve the ballot argument that will be sent to voters in favor of a one-cent sales tax increase in November. It was authored by Mayor Mark Plummer and Councilman Andy Merrill, and can be found by clicking here.
Heat Advisory Through Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Friday. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Watch remains in place for Mariposa County from late Tuesday morning through Friday evening. Expect hot conditions with...
Weather and Menopause
Climate change is proof, no matter your opinion, that Mother Nature is menopausal. The whole country (the entire globe?) is thinking “what is next?”. Weather is tough on anyone who grows plants. Plants and people tend not to adapt quickly to extremes. Really, all you want to do is grow delicious tomatoes for a summer sandwich, right? Being adaptable goes hand in hand with preparing and being resilient.
Excessive Heat Watch This Week
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode, Mariposa County, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Tuesday morning until 8 PM Friday evening. Widespread moderate to locally high heat risk is expected. Temperatures in the foothills will range from 96 to...
Sonora Council Will Vote On Argument In Favor Of Sales Tax Increase
Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora will vote to approve arguments in favor of a 1-cent sales tax increase in November. At the meeting held during the first week of August, the council voted to select Mayor Mark Plummer and Councilman Andy Merrill to write an argument that will go before voters. That document will be formally approved by the council this evening (click here to view the latest draft).
