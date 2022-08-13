Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Dealing with 'hernia issue'
Coach Pete Carroll said Walker didn't practice Tuesday due to "a little hernia issue," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. On the same day that Rashaad Penny (groin) got back on the practice field, Walker wasn't present for drills, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Carroll didn't provide much more information about the reason for Walker's absence, but it may impact his availability for Thursday's preseason game versus the Bears. If Walker is unable to suit up, Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Darwin Thompson and Josh Johnson would compose the Seahawks backfield.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes gets his wish, and then some, after saying he wants to get hit in first preseason game
Patrick Mahomes saw playing time on Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears in the team's first preseason game. With playing quarterback, often comes getting hit, but simulating a real game experience is something Mahomes was looking forward to. Being the first game Mahomes has played...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Exits rehab game
Franco (wrist) was removed from his rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday due to general soreness in his right hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It was the first game of Franco's rehab assignment, so it's an ominous sign he was unable to finish the contests. It may not be a serious issue as the 21-year-old could be back in the lineup for Durham on Wednesday, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status over the next couple days.
CBS Sports
Bears' Javin White: Out for season
White will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. White injured his knee on a Chiefs' kickoff return in Saturday's preseason contest and did not return to the game. The announcement of his season-ending torn ACL injury comes just 10 days after the veteran linebacker was signed by the Bears. White will now turn his attention to his recovery in hopes to be ready for the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Drawing closer to game action
Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Eskridge (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bears, but the wide receiver is close to gaining clearance for game action, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Eskridge missed time during mandatory minicamp back in June due to a...
CBS Sports
49ers cut former first-round draft pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: No timetable for return to practice
Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for when Akers and Darrell Henderson -- who are both dealing with soft-tissue injuries -- can return to practice, noting, "It could be anywhere between two days, one day, a week," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Though McVay's estimate...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Returns to practice Monday
Peters (knee) was activated of the active/PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the start of the 2021 regular season, but he appears to be on track to return a year later. The 2015 first-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before returning to game action, but with Week 1 a month away, he should have plenty of time to knock the rust off.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Will not play Thursday
Lock will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is unfortunate timing for Lock, as he handled all of the first-team reps at practice Tuesday and was slated to draw the start against Chicago. While coach Pete Carroll maintains that Geno Smith is the team's No. 1 quarterback, the starting opportunity would have been a chance for Lock to make an impression. He will now have to wait until he's cleared to return to practice in order to prepare for his next chance to see game action, which would be the Seahawks' preseason finale on Aug. 26. In his absence, Smith and Jacob Eason are the lone healthy quarterbacks on the Seahawks' roster.
CBS Sports
Packers' Nate Becker: Claimed off waivers by Green Bay
The Packers claimed Becker off waivers from the Panthers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Becker started his NFL career in Detroit as an undrafted free agent before spending a couple of years in Buffalo and eventually landed in Carolina earlier this week. However, the Panthers quickly waived the 6-foot-5 tight end despite numerous injuries to their tight end corps. The Packers opted to claim Becker, who'll likely get an opportunity during Friday's preseason game with Robert Tonyan (knee) still sidelined and Marcedes Lewis unlikely to play.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Sean Mannion: Fills in as starter
Mannion got the start under center in place of Kirk Cousins (rest) in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders, going eight of 12 for 79 yards in the 26-20 loss. Mannion split reps with Kellen Mond (as expected), but it was the latter who was able to post the gaudier stat line (119 yards and two touchdowns), albeit against the Raiders' backup defenders in the second half of the exhibition. This is still undoubtedly Kirk Cousins' team, so Mannion and Mond will compete to be the veteran's backup in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Makes return to practice
Washington passed his physical Monday and participated in practice, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. It's an encouraging sign for Washington, who's returning from a foot injury and now finds himself in an intense competition for reps at safety behind Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. Unless Baltimore opts to keep more than four safeties on its initial 53-man roster, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone and Washington are all probably gunning for the last spot at the position.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing
Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. That usually suggests a minor injury, although the team hasn't announced anything. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa Bay along with other starters, and it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for the Dolphins' second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
