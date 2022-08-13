Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Exits rehab game
Franco (wrist) was removed from his rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday due to general soreness in his right hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It was the first game of Franco's rehab assignment, so it's an ominous sign he was unable to finish the contests. It may not be a serious issue as the 21-year-old could be back in the lineup for Durham on Wednesday, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status over the next couple days.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rays' Luke Raley: Heads to minors
The Rays optioned Raley to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Raley will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to fellow outfielder Harold Ramirez (thumb), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though he received a look in a near-everyday role coming out of the All-Star break, Raley ultimately saw his playing time trend down before being sent back to the minors. During his latest stint with Tampa Bay, Raley slashed .204/.313/.296 while striking out at a 32.8 percent clip over 20 games.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis Demeritte: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Demeritte for assignment Tuesday. Demeritte slashed a poor .213/.260/.337 with three home runs and six RBI in 26 games before Atlanta sent him down at the end of May. The 27-year-old figures to clear waivers and remain with Triple-A Gwinnett, but it's possible another club in need of organizational outfield depth picks him up.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
CBS Sports
Angels' Dillon Thomas: Stays in Halos organization
The Angels outrighted Thomas to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 9. Thomas will stick around in the organization after clearing waivers two days after the Angels designated him for assignment. The 29-year-old outfielder has gone 1-for-11 with two walks and six strikeouts over eight games in the majors in 2022.
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue
Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
CBS Sports
Bears' Javin White: Out for season
White will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. White injured his knee on a Chiefs' kickoff return in Saturday's preseason contest and did not return to the game. The announcement of his season-ending torn ACL injury comes just 10 days after the veteran linebacker was signed by the Bears. White will now turn his attention to his recovery in hopes to be ready for the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Illness delays activation
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Yepez (forearm) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday while the 24-year-old looks to overcome an illness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The ailment first cropped up Sunday, when Yepez was scheduled to make what was expected to be his...
CBS Sports
Royals' Nick Pratto: Out of Sunday's lineup
Pratto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Pratto started the last nine games and will receive a day off after posting a .789 OPS with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs during that span. MJ Melendez will work in left field while Brent Rooker serves as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting Monday
Dozier is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Twins. Dozier will get a breather after he he went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the final two games of the series with the Dodgers. Nate Eaton will take over in right field and bat sixth in the series opener.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Angels' David Fletcher: Good to go Tuesday
Fletcher (foot) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 28-year-old exited Monday's contest after fouling a ball off his left foot and suffering a contusion, but it doesn't appear to be a significant concern since he's back in action a day later. Fletcher has a .358/.382/.528 slash line with two home runs and 10 RBI in 15 games since returning from the IL in late July.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
CBS Sports
Rays' David Peralta: Hitting well with Rays
Peralta went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Monday against the Yankees. Peralta led off the fourth inning with a triple and was driven in by Isaac Paredes one batter later. Peralta has consistently hit in the top half of the order since joining the Rays -- primarily cleanup -- and has maintained a .282 average with four RBI and two runs scored across 10 games. He may dip in the order upon the return of Manuel Margot (knee) and/or Harold Ramirez (thumb), but Peralta should still get regular at-bats in the outfield when righties are on the mound.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Heavy strikeout numbers in High-A
Crow-Armstrong has hit .253 with eight homers, 13 steals and a .791 OPS in 42 games since his promotion to High-A South Bend, but he's also struck out 51 times in 196 plate appearances -- a 28.6 percent clip. His whiffing issues have been even more pronounced recently, as Crow-Armstrong...
