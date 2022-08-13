Read full article on original website
Rays' Wander Franco: Exits rehab game
Franco (wrist) was removed from his rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday due to general soreness in his right hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It was the first game of Franco's rehab assignment, so it's an ominous sign he was unable to finish the contests. It may not be a serious issue as the 21-year-old could be back in the lineup for Durham on Wednesday, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status over the next couple days.
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
Mets' Nick Plummer: Booted off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Plummer for assignment Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Plummer made waves for the Mets in late May after slugging home runs in back-to-back games, but he went hitless in 20 at-bats over his subsequent nine contests before being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. The 26-year-old hadn't shown much improvement since his demotion, and he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster after producing a modest .687 OPS while striking out at a 29.3 percent clip across 246 plate appearances at Syracuse.
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
Rays' David Peralta: Hitting well with Rays
Peralta went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Monday against the Yankees. Peralta led off the fourth inning with a triple and was driven in by Isaac Paredes one batter later. Peralta has consistently hit in the top half of the order since joining the Rays -- primarily cleanup -- and has maintained a .282 average with four RBI and two runs scored across 10 games. He may dip in the order upon the return of Manuel Margot (knee) and/or Harold Ramirez (thumb), but Peralta should still get regular at-bats in the outfield when righties are on the mound.
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Leaves with hamstring issue
Rosario was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The team did note that Rosario was removed as a precaution, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, especially during this key series. Before exiting, he'd gone 1-for-3 with a solo shot, his fourth homer of the season. Rosario will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday.
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue
Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
Royals' MJ Melendez: Late scratch Sunday
Melendez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers for undisclosed reasons. The 23-year-old was slated to start in left field and bat leadoff, but he was instead scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch. It's unclear if Melendez is dealing with an injury or if manager Mike Matheny simply opted for a late lineup change. Nate Eaton has entered the starting nine in Melendez's place.
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Launches 15th homer
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Phillies. He capped the scoring on the day by taking Zack Wheeler deep in the sixth inning. Vogelbach continues to enjoy life as a Met, slashing .308/.429/.558 through 18 games with his new club with three of his 15 homers on the season and 11 of his 45 RBI.
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Leaves with injury
Guillorme was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies with an apparent leg injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Guillorme delivered an RBI single and came around to score during the fourth inning, but he came up limping after running home from second base. Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is also banged up but took over at third base for Guillorme.
Angels' David Fletcher: Departs with bruised foot
Fletcher was removed from Monday's game against the Mariners due to a left foot contusion, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher managed to remain in the game after fouling a ball off his foot, but he was lifted prior to his next at-bat. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
Angels' Jo Adell: Hurts thumb as pinch hitter
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said after Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners that Adell is day-to-day after he was hit on the thumb while striking out in his lone plate appearance, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adell was out of the lineup Monday as part of...
Royals' Nick Pratto: Out of Sunday's lineup
Pratto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Pratto started the last nine games and will receive a day off after posting a .789 OPS with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs during that span. MJ Melendez will work in left field while Brent Rooker serves as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale.
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Begins taking grounders
Rendon took grounders Friday for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in June, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. Rendon isn't going to return this season, but his ability to begin some baseball activity at this point in his recovery leaves little doubt that he'll be ready for spring training in 2023. In fact, the veteran third baseman is expected to have a normal offseason without rehab. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad echoed that point Friday, saying that he doesn't anticipate anything delaying Rendon's offseason.
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Held out for first time this month
Kim is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim is riding a six-game hitting streak and has doubled in five straight appearances, but he also started the last 21 games, so manager Bob Melvin decided it was time for a day off. Jake Cronenworth will man the shortstop position Sunday for the Padres.
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Heavy strikeout numbers in High-A
Crow-Armstrong has hit .253 with eight homers, 13 steals and a .791 OPS in 42 games since his promotion to High-A South Bend, but he's also struck out 51 times in 196 plate appearances -- a 28.6 percent clip. His whiffing issues have been even more pronounced recently, as Crow-Armstrong...
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Dealing with injury
Manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's loss to the Red Sox that LeMahieu is dealing with a right big toe injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. LeMahieu sat out Sunday's series finale against Boston and has apparently been dealing with his injury for a few days. He received a cortisone shot during the All-Star break, but the issue has been bothering him while swinging recently. He'll likely get imaging done once the team returns home from Boston following Sunday's game, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
