NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring back Carl Nassib
The NFL's first openly gay active player, Carl Nassib, is rejoining the Bucs. Why it matters: It's a big win for LGBTQ Floridians as the community fights the governor and the legislature over school policies and health care. Flashback: This will be Nassib's second stint in Tampa Bay. He played...
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin reveals team found punter at 'keg party'
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Monday revealed his staff had a very unusual way of recruiting their new punter Charlie Pollock. There is no encyclopedia of information on Pollock’s athlete page on the Rebels’ athletics website. He was a Nevada recruit in 2020 but did not appear to be on the Wolfpack’s roster. He went to Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, and he was listed at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. That is about it.
Jets' Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery: reports
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear during Friday’s preseason opener. But the team will proceed with caution with his return to the field, according to multiple reports. Wilson had a meniscus trim that will likely...
Giants' Brian Daboll has 'full confidence' in Daniel Jones, but Tyrod Taylor may get preseason 1st-team reps
Daniel Jones could potentially be playing his final season in New York after the Giants declined his fifth-year option early this year, but head coach Brian Daboll did his part in attempting to quell the flames on Tuesday, saying he has "full confidence" in Jones. Daboll expressed his vote of...
