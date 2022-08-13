Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Monday revealed his staff had a very unusual way of recruiting their new punter Charlie Pollock. There is no encyclopedia of information on Pollock’s athlete page on the Rebels’ athletics website. He was a Nevada recruit in 2020 but did not appear to be on the Wolfpack’s roster. He went to Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, and he was listed at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. That is about it.

OXFORD, MS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO