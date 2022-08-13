‘Locke & Key’: Who Dies in Season 3?

Locke & Key has officially debuted on Netflix , bringing the TV adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comics to a close. As one might expect, the final outing ramped up the stakes for the Locke family, pitting them against a powerful new villain: Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand). And with such high stakes, lives were bound to be lost. So, who dies in Locke & Key Season 3 ?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Locke & Key Season 3.]

Gideon’s minions Bolton and Coffey don’t survive ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3

Ian Lake, Jeff Lillico, and Kevin Durand in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 | Netflix

Frederick Gideon serves as the main antagonist of Locke & Key Season 3 — and like most powerful villains, he has minions to do his bidding. Using the Echo Key, he brings his comrades into the future. And although Bolton (Ian Lake) and Coffey (Jeff Lillico) are Echos, they don’t fare well in the fight against the Lockes.

Neither Bolton nor Coffey make it through Locke & Key ‘s final season, with Coffey perishing during a confrontation with Dodge and Bolton falling victim to the Ghost Door. After everything they did, we’re not sorry to see them go. But they do kick off the major casualties of the final outing.

Gordie Shaw faces a tragic end in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3

Michael Therriault as Gordie Shaw | Netflix

Rendell Locke’s (Bill Heck) former classmate, Gordie Shaw (Michael Therriault), faces a tragic fate in Locke & Key Season 3, as he winds up dead at the hands of Frederick Gideon. Although Gordie doesn’t remember anything about Keyhouse or its magic, Ellie (Sherri Saum) reveals that she hid one of the Keys in his head back when they were in high school.

With Frederick requiring all the Keys to open the door to his world, he forces her to retrieve it. And he attacks Gordie in the process — an incident Ellie’s old friend doesn’t survive.

Gordie’s death is probably the most tragic of Locke & Key Season 3, as the character was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Fortunately, the Lockes and Ellie make it out of his mind before it collapses. However, the same can’t be said for Sam Lesser.

Sam Lesser dies (again)

Sam Lesser (Thomas Mitchell Barnet) — the boy who killed Rendell Locke back in Locke & Key Season 1 — was already dead when season 3 opened. However, the series finds a way to bring Sam back into the fold. The final outing offers him a redemption arc of sorts, with Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) realizing he’s become a ghost on the grounds of Keyhouse.

When the Lockes open the Ghost Door, Sam possesses Bolton’s body. And he helps them stop Gideon, an attempt to make up for what he’s done. Sam accompanies Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Tyler (Connor Jessup) inside of Gordie’s mind in order to find Ellie. But while the other characters make it out before Gordie dies, Sam winds up trapped, effectively killing him as well.

Frederick Gideon perishes thanks to the Alpha Key

With Locke & Key ending with season 3, it’s probably no surprise that the final outing’s main villain perishes during the finale. After the Lockes get their hands on the Alpha Key, they use it on Frederick Gideon — right before pushing him through the gate to the demon realm.

With the Lockes throwing the Keys in behind him, it’s probably safe to say Gideon won’t make a reappearance. And that brings us to the last major casualty of Locke & Key Season 3…

The magic of Keyhouse dies during ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3

Throughout Locke & Key, Keyhouse has served as a character of sorts, with its magical presence fueling the Lockes’ story. Sadly, that magic also dies during Locke & Key Season 3. After Gideon falls into the doorway to his realm — taking two Keys with him — Tyler realizes that throwing the Keys into the portal makes it smaller.

After that, the Lockes decide to throw away all the Keys. They close the opening to Gideon’s world and ensure no one can ever misuse Keyhouse’s magic again.

Unfortunately, that closes the door on the possibility of Locke & Key Season 4. But as the finale reminds us, magic can exist in the ordinary. That’s something the Lockes are learning when the Netflix show comes to a close.

Locke & Key Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

