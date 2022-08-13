ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ man, 28, takes plea deal for impregnating two children he was 'father figure' to

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — An Atlantic City man took a plea bargain on Thursday for raping and impregnating two sisters who were family friends between the ages of 11 and 13, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Isaiah Banks-Carey, a 28-year-old identified in court documents as a “father figure” to the girls, impregnated one of the girls twice and the other once between January 2018 and September 2019. The children carried all of the pregnancies to term.

The Department of Child Protection and Permanency referred the case to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for investigation.

A DNA test confirmed Banks-Carey fathered the babies.

Banks-Carrey was charged in September 2019 with multiple sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

He pleaded guilty to three of six aggravated sexual assault charges in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence as part of a plea deal.

He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender, face lifetime parole after his release and stay away from his victims.

Comments / 18

Kitty Humphrey
3d ago

This happened to me, when I was 10-12 years old! My foster mother didn't know! Thank the Gods they found my family and that I didn't get my period until I was 13! So maybe the wife didn't know! People want someone to blame! It's not always the mothers fault! And just a side note...there was a slow girl we would play with she came up pregnant and would not tell who the father was; I always thought it was him!

Reply(3)
9
Diane Napoli-Errichiello
2d ago

Why were these kids carry rather than abortion? Why a plea deal when they had DNA and their testimony? Why not hung?

Reply
8
dcandlips
3d ago

3 x’s. The mother of the girls should also be accountable

Reply
14
 

