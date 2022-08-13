NJ man, 28, takes plea deal for impregnating two children he was 'father figure' to

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — An Atlantic City man took a plea bargain on Thursday for raping and impregnating two sisters who were family friends between the ages of 11 and 13, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Isaiah Banks-Carey, a 28-year-old identified in court documents as a “father figure” to the girls, impregnated one of the girls twice and the other once between January 2018 and September 2019. The children carried all of the pregnancies to term.

The Department of Child Protection and Permanency referred the case to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for investigation.

A DNA test confirmed Banks-Carey fathered the babies.

Banks-Carrey was charged in September 2019 with multiple sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

He pleaded guilty to three of six aggravated sexual assault charges in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence as part of a plea deal.

He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender, face lifetime parole after his release and stay away from his victims.