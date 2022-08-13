ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Austin man pleads guilty to charge related to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a felony charge linked to his actions during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 38-year-old Geoffrey Shough pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.
