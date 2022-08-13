Read full article on original website
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a felony charge linked to his actions during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 38-year-old Geoffrey Shough pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.
WACO, Texas — A trial date has been set for the woman accused of helping dismember and bury Fort Hood SPC Vanessa Guillen's body in 2020. Cecily Aguilar's trial will start on January 3, 2023, in Waco, Texas with jury selection. Aguilar was indicted by a grand jury on...
