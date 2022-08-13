ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baywood-los Osos, CA
State
California State
Local
California Business
City
Los Osos, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
Morro Bay, CA
Government
Morro Bay, CA
Business
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Experts: Disastrous megaflood coming to California – and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history

Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think.It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite.A megaflood.A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone alive today has ever experienced.Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and a researcher involved in the study, describes a megaflood as, "a very severe flood event across a broad region that has the potential to bring catastrophic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Cunningham
Person
Gavin Newsom
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in California

If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Nuclear Power#Pacific Gas Electric#Pg E#Republican
visitavilabeach.com

Introducing Harford Seafood Co.!

We are so excited to welcome a new fish market to the end of the pier here in Avila Beach! Harford Seafood Co. offers sustainably caught, local seafood including crab, salmon, halibut, and shrimp. Owner, Shaun Corrales, is proud to work with local fishermen to source high-quality seafood straight from...
AVILA BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Santa Barbara Independent

Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo

I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles local signs athletic scholarship to UCLA

– Paso Robles High School and Cuesta College graduate Gabe Katches has recently signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of California, Los Angeles on an athletic scholarship for track and field. Katches is currently ranked 29th for all college and open United States discus throwers and ranked 18th in the Division 1 college discus thrower category.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy