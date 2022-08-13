Read full article on original website
WAPT
Dozens of families seek answers after grave markers, flowers dumped at cemetery
JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of families were asking what happened after they found the grave markers and flowers removed from gravesites and dumped at a Jackson cemetery. Shunta McWilliams was one of about 25 people seeking answers Tuesday at Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens on W. Northside Drive. McWilliams' daughter, 23-year-old Keyunta McWilliams, is buried there. She was eight months pregnant when she and her unborn child were shot and killed in December 2021.
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall. Firefighters are always there to lend a hand to others without question in a time of need, said Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown. The City of Laurel returned the favor on Monday, Aug....
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tyler is a 17-year-old white female. She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD...
WDAM-TV
Petal Fire Department responds to 2-vehicle wreck
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle wreck with no major injuries happened on Tuesday morning on Mississippi Highway 42. According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, the crash was reported near the Tractor Supply Co. around 6:45 a.m. The crash involved a Nissan Altima and a Ford Ranger, with the ranger rolling over.
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WDAM-TV
Fire dept. & municipal court propose budgets to Hattiesburg City Council
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Budget hearings for the City of Hattiesburg are finally wrapping up after weeks of discussion with the city council. The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) and municipal court were the final budget proposals presented ahead of the new fiscal year. Top of the requests, HFD wants to...
WDAM-TV
USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles and Care event
Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library. The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library. City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony. Updated: 7...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is hiring men and women for detention center
USM assistant Brandon Lacy putting defensive line to work. Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson. Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson. 6pm Headlines 8/16. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Live recording. 10pm Headlines 8/16. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WDAM-TV
Columbia adds walking trail to Duckworth Park
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt city is making many improvements to its public spaces, and leaders said they want to focus on all parts of the community. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Mayor Justin McKenzie said the goal is to include all community members and use project funding wisely.
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
WDAM-TV
MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season
The Mississippi Hwy Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in McComb that went viral online. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise. Updated: Aug. 2,...
WDAM-TV
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach
More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The group was working to clean up trash along...
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance
Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Hub City businesses say ‘thank you’ with Christian Services beautification. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. A Hattiesburg...
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields. Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series. In order to...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council reviewed two agenda items involving the approval of conditional use permits for operating a medical marijuana dispensary. The council will vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on whether to approve or...
vicksburgnews.com
Missing/endangered alert issued for Jasper County nine-year-old
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for nine-year-old Josh Braiden Smith of Bay Springs, Jasper County, MS. Josh Braiden Smith is described as a white male, four feet three inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Smith may be accompanied by...
WDAM-TV
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year. According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire.
