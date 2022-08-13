Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season
WDAM-TV
Students cool off with ‘Popsicles and Puppies’ event at USM
WDAM-TV
Columbia adds walking trail to Duckworth Park
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt city is making many improvements to its public spaces, and leaders said they want to focus on all parts of the community. Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Mayor Justin McKenzie said the goal is to include all community members and use project funding wisely.
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields. Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series. In order to...
WDAM-TV
USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles and Care event
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall. Firefighters are always there to lend a hand to others without question in a time of need, said Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown. The City of Laurel returned the favor on Monday, Aug....
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is hiring men and women for detention center
WDAM-TV
USM Hattiesburg campus begins Roberts Hall demolition process
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will demolish Roberts Hall on its Hattiesburg campus Monday morning. According to the university, the demolition is set to begin at 10 a.m. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Construction begins on Petal Chick-fil-A
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt. The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”. “I am not...
WDAM-TV
Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library
WDAM-TV
Roberts Hall demolition begins at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former dormitory is coming down on the University of Southern Mississippi campus after planned demolition work began on Monday, Aug. 15. Work crews started the destruction process at 10 a.m. on Roberts Hall, originally constructed in 1968. According to USM’s Physical Plant Director Neil Bohn,...
WDAM-TV
Petal Fire Department responds to 2-vehicle wreck
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle wreck with no major injuries happened on Tuesday morning on Mississippi Highway 42. According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, the crash was reported near the Tractor Supply Co. around 6:45 a.m. The crash involved a Nissan Altima and a Ford Ranger, with the ranger rolling over.
WDAM-TV
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council reviewed two agenda items involving the approval of conditional use permits for operating a medical marijuana dispensary. The council will vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on whether to approve or...
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating Monday night shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed that two people had been struck. One...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tyler is a 17-year-old white female. She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
WDAM-TV
HPD, HFD set to battle it out on the wiffle ball field
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s time for a friendly matchup between Hattiesburg first responders. On Aug.ust 18, the City of Hattiesburg police and fire departments will take the field at Friendship/Eastside Park for a little friendly competition. HPD and HFD will go toe-to-toe in a game of wiffle ball.
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street. No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said. While...
