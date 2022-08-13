Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
China Grove steeped in pioneer history
If history repeats itself, then all roads to China Grove will be well-traveled on Sunday as those with family connections to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery make their way home. The annual China Grove Homecoming is traditionally held on the third Sunday in August, too hot or not,” said Marsha Boutwell,...
Troy Messenger
BHS extends invitation to ‘Come Home It’s Suppertime’
When COVID-19 rocked the world in 2020, the Brundidge Historical Society was fortunate that its 14th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival was an event of the last weekend in January. Once again, the annual storytelling festival was a success with nationally acclaimed storytellers headlining the event. However, the unprecedented pandemic...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. woman BOLO canceled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The BOLO for the Henry County woman has been canceled. After careful investigation, the Houston County Sheriff’s office is no longer considering questioning Angela Hall in relation to the vehicle theft crimes and she is not related to the case in any way. ORIGINAL:
wtvy.com
Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
Troy Messenger
Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright. The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor. Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was...
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
wdhn.com
Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
wtvy.com
Search canceled for suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The search for Angela Dawn Hall has been canceled. ORIGINAL: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. Angela Dawn Hall is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft of a motor vehicle case.
wdhn.com
2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night. A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama. According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally […]
wtvy.com
Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
wdhn.com
Enterprise man accused of murdering a woman will now face a grand jury
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident, will stand before a grand jury in the coming months. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is currently in the Coffee County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond for the alleged murder of Giselle Burgos-Santiago.
luvernejournal.com
Concerned resident addresses Crenshaw County BOE regarding Mitchell coaching dismissal
Lapine resident and “Reinstate Jonny Mitchell at Highland Home” Facebook group creator Jessica Evans addressed the Crenshaw County Board of Education, but no action was taken regarding her remarks during a meeting held Monday evening. Evans questioned why Mitchell, who guided the Highland Home Flying Squadron boys basketball...
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
wdhn.com
Man in prison for killing two New Brockton teens in a 2020 car accident, dies in state prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man sentenced to 54 months in prison for killing two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident, was found unresponsive in the Kilby Correctional Facility last week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 57-year-old Anthony Miguel Bishop was found unresponsive sitting in...
WTVM
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
wdhn.com
Deadly crash kills Dothan man
MARIANNA, Fla. (WDHN) — A 37-year-old Dothan man has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east in a delivery van on U.S. 90 (State Road 10) just west of Stone Bridge Trail when a Chevy Tahoe traveling west in the same area crossed the center line and collided with the Dothan man’s van.
