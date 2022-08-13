ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. gets 80-game PED suspension

By Domenick Candelieri
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFRjG_0hFUIVDG00

SAN DIEGO — Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will not play this season after Major League Baseball suspended him for a positive performance-enhancing drug test, the league announced.

Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball stated in a news release. The substance is in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The Friars shortstop has been recovering from a broken wrist that he injured during the offseason and hasn’t played in a game this season.

Here’s when the city expects the reduced water usage request to end

The suspension will cause Tatis Jr. to miss the start of next season as well.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience,” the Padres wrote in a statement.

Tatis Jr. responded to the suspension in a statement released by the Major League Baseball Players Association, saying that he “inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.”

Community honors Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” Tatis Jr. said. “I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

Tatis Jr. explained that he has taken “countless drug tests” throughout his professional career, including on March 29, 2022, and that all of the results have come back negative until testing positive for Clostebol.

“I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023,” Tatis said.

C heck back for updates on this developing story .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino Mountains

The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains yet again. KTLA viewer Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls. Their video shows mud, rocks, debris, and even large tree trunks […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Carlsbad, CA
KTLA

Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine

A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide: Coroner

An actress who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills in February died by suicide, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Tuesday. Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was found dead Feb. 18, 2022, near the intersection of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues. She had been missing for five days before her body was found. The […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton

A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#Nexstar#Ped#Friars
KTLA

Beverly Hills surgeon pleads guilty in sober living fraud case

A surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty in an insurance fraud scheme that involved recruiting patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo unnecessary surgeries and other procedures. Randy Rosen ran Wellness Wave, a surgical center in Beverly Hills, and girlfriend Liza Vismanos owned Lotus Laboratories, a toxicology lab in Los Alamitos. Prosecutors […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Teen shot to death during street takeover in Willowbrook: Neighbors

A teen was fatally shot in Willowbrook late Sunday during what neighbors described as a street takeover. The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a street racing call and a gunshot victim, and found the victim suffering from […]
WILLOWBROOK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County

A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. County lifeguard dies

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary

Rep. Liz Cheney, a one-time ally of Donald Trump who became one of his most ardent Republican critics, is projected to lose her primary after a longshot bid to survive defying the former president and his influence over GOP voters.
WYOMING STATE
KTLA

KTLA

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy