If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Vendor Highlights at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
6 children, 5 adults displaced in Allentown fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting 11 people in Allentown who were displaced by a three-alarm fire. It spread through row homes in the 1500 block of Liberty Street. More than 50 first responders were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. "I woke up to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rollerblading brothers make music outside Reading museum
READING, Pa. — It gives new meaning to the term rock-and-roll. "We connect with each other," said Jeremy Tuck. "We know when to hit. My two older brothers got the idea since we love music and skating. We combine the two together, and that's how it started." A band...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs 6-story Southside mixed-use building
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan for a Southside mixed-use apartment building. The proposal, offered by Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy General Contracting, is slated for 128 E. Third St., and involves the construction of a six-story building with 55 apartments and first-floor retail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sellersville company receives award for focus on safety
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - One Bucks County facility just scored a big win for following safety rules. Derstine's Foodservice in Sellersville has been inducted into the Pennsylvania SHARP program. The company was presented Friday with a certificate and flag from the Labor Department and OSHA. The induction is the highest honor...
WFMZ-TV Online
Centuries-old stone farmhouse in Palmer Twp. being relocated
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A stone farmhouse in Northampton County has begun the journey to be relocated to its new home. The structure is part of the legacy of the late Charles Chrin, who was a developer and philanthropist in the area. Carson Companies, which recently bought the farmhouse, has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Why drought hasn't been declared in the Lehigh Valley or Berks, as dry weather continues
We all know it's been a hot and dry summer, and rainfall has been scarce. In fact, it's the 7th driest summer in the last 80+ years in the Lehigh Valley, at least through August 18, and the driest summer since 1999. However, for eastern Pennsylvania, it's not a drought,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bargain land sale: Northampton County acquires 42 acres of open space from Mauser brothers
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will add its 22nd park with the acquisition of 42 acres in Allen Township. The Bodnarczuk Preserve comes at the bargain price of $225,000, thanks to the owners, brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The land was appraised at $900,000. Wasyl gave the county his half of the land, and Paul donated half of his acreage and will receive the $225,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired Eagle editor pens book about HoF pitcher, fellow Shamokin native
From the coal mines of Pennsylvania to a famed career on the baseball diamond, pitcher Stan Coveleski is now featured in former Reading Eagle Editor Harry Deitz's newest book. "He would throw stones at tin cans that he tied to a tree, and that is how he learned control with his throwing," Deitz said of fellow Shamokin native Stan Coveleski.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck hits school bus in Hamburg; no serious injuries
HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg. A driver...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown gets creative with plan to train, hire building inspectors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an attempt to fill a staffing void, Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to adopt an ordinance to amend its current general fund budget to create the position of building inspector trainee. The creation of the position would allow the city to recruit and train...
WFMZ-TV Online
Donation to aid Fleetwood's response to farm accidents
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — The Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company has added a new tool to its arsenal. The fire company is one of 58 across the country this year to be awarded a grain rescue tube and specialized training by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. The donation of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie OKs Allen Organ property redevelopment
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night granted preliminary/final land development approval for the Woodmont Valley project's second phase. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Winning in the trenches, Easton's line is their strength with plenty of turnover elsewhere entering 2022
EASTON, Pa. - Easton lost a bulk of their 2021, 23 seniors in all from a 6-4 squad that gave the EPC fits all season. One of those seniors, three-year starting quarterback, is Cole Transue. Head coach Jeff Braido has been very pleased with the offseason work his young Red...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Missing Slatington man found safe
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a missing man has been found. Joby Bauer is safe, police said. Bauer lives in Slatington, but had been last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DA: Reading man justified in fatal shooting of son
READING, Pa. — A Reading man was justified in fatally shooting his 38-year-old son during a confrontation involving the two men, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Friday. The shooting happened last Saturday morning inside the father's home in the 600 block of North Front Street. Alexis Martinez,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley taking major step to get 'on board' with passenger rail services
The Lehigh Valley is getting on-track to bring back passenger rail services, announcing Wednesday the first major step in order to move forward. The Lehigh Valley Transportation Study announced it's partnering with PennDOT to conduct a passenger rail analysis. The first-of-its-kind analysis of the region will meet the federal government's requirement to apply for funding with the Federal Railroad Administration.
